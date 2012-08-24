Edition:
United Kingdom

Romney and Ryan

Friday, August 24, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Republican vice-presidential candidate U.S. Representative Paul Ryan are greeted at the airport in Waterford, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, August 24, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Republican vice-presidential candidate U.S. Representative Paul Ryan are greeted at the airport in Waterford, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney introduces Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney introduces Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with his vice president selection Paul Ryan and granddaughter Chloe while speaking to the press aboard a charter flight to Charlotte, North Carolina from Dulles Airport August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with his vice president selection Paul Ryan and granddaughter Chloe while speaking to the press aboard a charter flight to Charlotte, North Carolina from Dulles Airport August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts after arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts after arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan walk with Ryan's daughter Liza to the Romney campaign bus after Ryan was introduced as the vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan walk with Ryan's daughter Liza to the Romney campaign bus after Ryan was introduced as the vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney greets supporters with vice Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney greets supporters with vice Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

The feet of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan are seen as they speak to a crowd during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, August 24, 2012

The feet of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan are seen as they speak to a crowd during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney and vice-presidential candidate, Paul Ryan, answer questions from audience members during a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney and vice-presidential candidate, Paul Ryan, answer questions from audience members during a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 15
Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, August 24, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 15

Romney and Ryan

Romney and Ryan Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Norway jails ''sane'' Breivik

Norway jails ''sane'' Breivik
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

3:16am GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

3:15am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

All Collections

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

12:25am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:10am GMT

I am transgender

All Collections

I am transgender

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Storm Doris slams Britain

All Collections

Storm Doris slams Britain

Thursday, February 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »