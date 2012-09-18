Romney on the road
Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Nash during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Nash during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney reacts as he is presented with cake from a member of the media who celebrated her birthday on the campaign plane on the way to Long Island, New York September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney reacts as he is presented with cake from a member of the media who celebrated her birthday on the campaign plane on the way to Long Island, New York September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney hands out birthday cake after a member of the media celebrated her birthday on his campaign plane on their way to Bedford, Massachusetts, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney hands out birthday cake after a member of the media celebrated her birthday on his campaign plane on their way to Bedford, Massachusetts, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ann Romney passes out Welsh cookies she baked to members of the news media traveling on the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney passes out Welsh cookies she baked to members of the news media traveling on the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney, with his son Matt at his side (L), talks to advisors on his campaign plane enroute to Las Vegas, Nevada February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney, with his son Matt at his side (L), talks to advisors on his campaign plane enroute to Las Vegas, Nevada February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to a campaign advisor on board his campaign plane in Bedford, Massachusetts August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to a campaign advisor on board his campaign plane in Bedford, Massachusetts August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney carries a surprise birthday cake for Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney carries a surprise birthday cake for Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney (L) and Paul Ryan wave from their campaign bus as they arrive at a rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney (L) and Paul Ryan wave from their campaign bus as they arrive at a rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney boards his campaign bus after a campaign stop at Ring Power Lift Trucks in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney boards his campaign bus after a campaign stop at Ring Power Lift Trucks in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney sits in the jump seat on his campaign bus as he rides to a campaign stop in Lexington, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney sits in the jump seat on his campaign bus as he rides to a campaign stop in Lexington, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney (L) speaks with Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney (L) speaks with Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney (L) talks to senior advisor Stuart Stevens on his campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney (L) talks to senior advisor Stuart Stevens on his campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney walks to the back of his campaign plane to talk to reporters in Bedford, Massachusetts, January 11, 2012, before flying to South Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney walks to the back of his campaign plane to talk to reporters in Bedford, Massachusetts, January 11, 2012, before flying to South Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney reads an email on his phone while on his campaign bus as he leaves a campaign stop in Gilbert, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney reads an email on his phone while on his campaign bus as he leaves a campaign stop in Gilbert, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young