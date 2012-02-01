Edition:
Romney victorious in Florida primary

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Mitt Romney and Ann celebrate at his Florida primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and Ann celebrate at his Florida primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of Newt Gingrich checks his phone at theGingrich Florida primary night rally site in Orlando, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of Newt Gingrich checks his phone at theGingrich Florida primary night rally site in Orlando, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A flier posted on the wall of Newt Gingrich's Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A flier posted on the wall of Newt Gingrich's Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Newt Gingrich addresses supporters at his Florida primary night rally in Orlando, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Newt Gingrich addresses supporters at his Florida primary night rally in Orlando, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Mitt Romney high fives his son Josh in the campaign's "war room" at his Florida primary night rally site in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney high fives his son Josh in the campaign's "war room" at his Florida primary night rally site in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Mitt Romney is greeted by supporters as he arrives at his Florida primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney is greeted by supporters as he arrives at his Florida primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Volunteers for Newt Gingrich work the telephones at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Volunteers for Newt Gingrich work the telephones at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Mitt Romney calls potential voters from his campaign offices in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney calls potential voters from his campaign offices in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Newt Gingrich greets people at Fred's Southern Kitchen in Plant City, Florida, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Newt Gingrich greets people at Fred's Southern Kitchen in Plant City, Florida, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Mitt Romney addresses supporters after the television networks declared him the winner of the Florida primary, at his primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

Mitt Romney addresses supporters after the television networks declared him the winner of the Florida primary, at his primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

Romney victorious in Florida primary

