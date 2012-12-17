Edition:
United Kingdom

Roofless in Brazil

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand on the balcony of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand on the balcony of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) wait before the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. The text on the wall reads: "Those who don't fight, are dead". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) wait before the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. The text on the wall reads: "Those who don't fight, are dead". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ride in a van while on their way to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. According to City Hall, there are some 400,000 people in need of stable housing, including the 4,000 families of the Roofless Movement who are squatting in abandoned or vacant buildings that range from apartment...more

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ride in a van while on their way to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. According to City Hall, there are some 400,000 people in need of stable housing, including the 4,000 families of the Roofless Movement who are squatting in abandoned or vacant buildings that range from apartment blocks to hotels, in Sao Paulo, the largest city in South America. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) collect donations of fruits from the municipal market to take to some of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) collect donations of fruits from the municipal market to take to some of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) break open the front door of a vacant building during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) break open the front door of a vacant building during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Police arrive as members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) began the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Police arrive as members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) began the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) leaves for work through a hole made with a sledgehammer at one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) leaves for work through a hole made with a sledgehammer at one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) block the front door of a vacant building from the inside during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) block the front door of a vacant building from the inside during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) enter with their belongings one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) enter with their belongings one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Siblings, who are children of members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), play in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Siblings, who are children of members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), play in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) clean a vacant apartment they chose, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) clean a vacant apartment they chose, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) brushes her hair in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) brushes her hair in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cuts plywood to make a studio inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cuts plywood to make a studio inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

The child of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays in the water on the floor of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

The child of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays in the water on the floor of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand in the hallway of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand in the hallway of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
19 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) uses a board to gain privacy in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) uses a board to gain privacy in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A Colombian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A Colombian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
21 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) fixes her hair beside her children near Christmas decorations in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) fixes her hair beside her children near Christmas decorations in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sit on couches in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sit on couches in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
23 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) does laundry in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) does laundry in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
24 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays with a soccer ball in the courtyard of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays with a soccer ball in the courtyard of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
25 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cooks inside the space he closed off with plywood, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cooks inside the space he closed off with plywood, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
26 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A leader (2nd R, white smock) of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) speaks to a state health worker (in blue) and a policeman, outside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A leader (2nd R, white smock) of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) speaks to a state health worker (in blue) and a policeman, outside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
27 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) have a meal in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) have a meal in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
28 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
29 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
30 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cleans a shared bathroom in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cleans a shared bathroom in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
31 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

The son of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays at the stairwell of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

The son of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays at the stairwell of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
32 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A Peruvian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry in front of the elevators in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A Peruvian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry in front of the elevators in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
33 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) rests on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) rests on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
34 / 35
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
35 / 35

Roofless in Brazil

Roofless in Brazil Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

12:40am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

12:25am GMT

Flour wars of carnival

All Collections

Flour wars of carnival

Monday, February 27, 2017

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

All Collections

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Monday, February 27, 2017

Oscars after-parties

All Collections

Oscars after-parties

Monday, February 27, 2017

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

All Collections

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Monday, February 27, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Monday, February 27, 2017

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

Monday, February 27, 2017

View More Slideshows »