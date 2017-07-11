Rooney leaves Manchester United
Manchester United signing Wayne Rooney holds up his club shirt with manager Sir Alex Ferguson on the pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester, September 1, 2004. Teenage striker Rooney said Manchester United were the only team he wanted to join once he...more
Wayne Rooney poses for photographs at Old Trafford in Manchester, September 1, 2004. REUTERS/Simon Bellis
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Fenerbahce in their Champions League match at Old Trafford, September 28, 2004. Rooney scored a hat-trick in his United debut. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson talks to Wayne Rooney during their match against Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford, April 2, 2005. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
Everton's Wayne Rooney reacts to chants from the Liverpool crowd during their match at Anfield, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Matthew Roberts
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney is heckled by Everton fans during their match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, August 13, 2005. Manchester United won 2-0. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An Everton fan shows her feelings towards Wayne Rooney before the match against Manchester United in their FA Cup fourth round match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
Wayne Rooney scores against Manchester City from an overhead kick at Old Trafford, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce (C) direct their teams as Wayne Rooney looks on at Old Trafford, Manchester, September 10, 2005. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
Manchester United players, including Wayne Rooney (C), lift the English Community Shield trophy after defeating Chelsea during their match at Wembley Stadium in London August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wayne Rooney heads to score against West Ham United during their match in Manchester, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Wayne Rooney walks round the pitch with his son Kai following Manchester United's match against Stoke City at Old Trafford, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring a goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Swansea City's Michel Vorm challenges Wayne Rooney at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson speaks with Wayne Rooney during the English Premier League trophy presentation at Old Trafford, May 12, 2013. Ferguson's last home match in charge of Manchester United ended in a low-key 2-1 Premier League win...more
Wayne Rooney celebrates with his teammate Rafael Da Silva after scoring a goal against West Ham United at Old Trafford, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Wayne Rooney (on ground) celebrates with Michael Carrick (L), Jonny Evans (R) and Ashley Young (partially obscured), after scoring the opening goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wayne Rooney is seen in action against Paris St Germain in a International Champions Cup pre-season friendly at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, July 29, 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Jeff Haynes/Livepic
Manchester United players celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League final match against Chelsea at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow May 22, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Wayne Rooney lifts the trophy after winning the Champions League final against Chelsea at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow May 22, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Wayne Rooney and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League against Ajax Amsterdam in Solna, Stockholm, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal and substitute Wayne Rooney in a match against Stoke City at Britannia Stadium, December 26, 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic
Coleen Rooney, wife of Wayne Rooney, is seen after the match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, May 21, 2017. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
Everton's Wayne Rooney poses with the club shirt after a press conference in Liverpool, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Everton's Wayne Rooney signs autographs for fans after a press conference, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble
