Pictures | Tue Jul 11, 2017 | 5:20pm BST

Rooney leaves Manchester United

Manchester United signing Wayne Rooney holds up his club shirt with manager Sir Alex Ferguson on the pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester, September 1, 2004. Teenage striker Rooney said Manchester United were the only team he wanted to join once he knew the club were interested in him. REUTERS/Simon Bellis

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Wayne Rooney poses for photographs at Old Trafford in Manchester, September 1, 2004. REUTERS/Simon Bellis

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Fenerbahce in their Champions League match at Old Trafford, September 28, 2004. Rooney scored a hat-trick in his United debut. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson talks to Wayne Rooney during their match against Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford, April 2, 2005. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Everton's Wayne Rooney reacts to chants from the Liverpool crowd during their match at Anfield, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Matthew Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney is heckled by Everton fans during their match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, August 13, 2005. Manchester United won 2-0. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
An Everton fan shows her feelings towards Wayne Rooney before the match against Manchester United in their FA Cup fourth round match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Wayne Rooney scores against Manchester City from an overhead kick at Old Trafford, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, February 12, 2011
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce (C) direct their teams as Wayne Rooney looks on at Old Trafford, Manchester, September 10, 2005. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Manchester United players, including Wayne Rooney (C), lift the English Community Shield trophy after defeating Chelsea during their match at Wembley Stadium in London August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, August 08, 2010
Wayne Rooney heads to score against West Ham United during their match in Manchester, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2010
Wayne Rooney walks round the pitch with his son Kai following Manchester United's match against Stoke City at Old Trafford, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2010
Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring a goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2011
Swansea City's Michel Vorm challenges Wayne Rooney at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2011
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson speaks with Wayne Rooney during the English Premier League trophy presentation at Old Trafford, May 12, 2013. Ferguson's last home match in charge of Manchester United ended in a low-key 2-1 Premier League win over Swansea City as the Old Trafford crowd gave their long-serving manager a warm and emotional send-off. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2013
Wayne Rooney celebrates with his teammate Rafael Da Silva after scoring a goal against West Ham United at Old Trafford, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
Wayne Rooney (on ground) celebrates with Michael Carrick (L), Jonny Evans (R) and Ashley Young (partially obscured), after scoring the opening goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
Wayne Rooney is seen in action against Paris St Germain in a International Champions Cup pre-season friendly at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, July 29, 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Jeff Haynes/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Manchester United players celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League final match against Chelsea at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow May 22, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 21, 2008
Wayne Rooney lifts the trophy after winning the Champions League final against Chelsea at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow May 22, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2008
Wayne Rooney and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League against Ajax Amsterdam in Solna, Stockholm, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal and substitute Wayne Rooney in a match against Stoke City at Britannia Stadium, December 26, 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Coleen Rooney, wife of Wayne Rooney, is seen after the match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, May 21, 2017. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
Everton's Wayne Rooney poses with the club shirt after a press conference in Liverpool, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Everton's Wayne Rooney signs autographs for fans after a press conference, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
