Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 1, 2012 | 5:05pm BST

Rose's Divine Love

<p>The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their parents dressed them for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their parents dressed them for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. All three...more

Friday, June 01, 2012

The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their parents dressed them for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 26
<p>Ivo Morais Silva (R) and his wife Rose Amor Divino (L) get their children (L-R) Izabely, Samille and Dhones, ready to leave for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 30, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Ivo Morais Silva (R) and his wife Rose Amor Divino (L) get their children (L-R) Izabely, Samille and Dhones, ready to leave for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 30, 2012. All three...more

Friday, June 01, 2012

Ivo Morais Silva (R) and his wife Rose Amor Divino (L) get their children (L-R) Izabely, Samille and Dhones, ready to leave for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 30, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino gives medicine to her son Dhones at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino gives medicine to her son Dhones at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino gives medicine to her son Dhones at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 26
<p>Siblings Izabely (L) and Dhones do Amor Divino watch television at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Siblings Izabely (L) and Dhones do Amor Divino watch television at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Siblings Izabely (L) and Dhones do Amor Divino watch television at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino brushes the teeth of her daughter Samille at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino brushes the teeth of her daughter Samille at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino brushes the teeth of her daughter Samille at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino bathes her son Dhones at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino bathes her son Dhones at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino bathes her son Dhones at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino irons and folds her family's clothes as her son Dhones plays at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino irons and folds her family's clothes as her son Dhones plays at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino irons and folds her family's clothes as her son Dhones plays at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino (L) washes dishes as her son Dhones (R) lies in bed at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino (L) washes dishes as her son Dhones (R) lies in bed at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino (L) washes dishes as her son Dhones (R) lies in bed at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 26
<p>Ivo Morais Silva carries his children Dhones (R) and Izabely up an alley to meet a van to take them and their sister Samille to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Ivo Morais Silva carries his children Dhones (R) and Izabely up an alley to meet a van to take them and their sister Samille to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 30, 2012....more

Friday, June 01, 2012

Ivo Morais Silva carries his children Dhones (R) and Izabely up an alley to meet a van to take them and their sister Samille to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 26
<p>Ivo Morais Silva carries one of the wheelchairs of his children up an alley to meet a van to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Ivo Morais Silva carries one of the wheelchairs of his children up an alley to meet a van to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more

Friday, June 01, 2012

Ivo Morais Silva carries one of the wheelchairs of his children up an alley to meet a van to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 26
<p>Ivo Morais Silva carries his children Dhones (R) and Izabely up an alley to meet a van to take them and their sister Samille to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Ivo Morais Silva carries his children Dhones (R) and Izabely up an alley to meet a van to take them and their sister Samille to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. ...more

Friday, June 01, 2012

Ivo Morais Silva carries his children Dhones (R) and Izabely up an alley to meet a van to take them and their sister Samille to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 26
<p>The Amor Divino family (R), comprised of parents Rose and Ivo, await a van to take their three children Samille, Dhones and Izabely, to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, as sellers of drugs (L) await buyers in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

The Amor Divino family (R), comprised of parents Rose and Ivo, await a van to take their three children Samille, Dhones and Izabely, to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, as sellers of drugs (L) await buyers in the Brasilandia favela...more

Friday, June 01, 2012

The Amor Divino family (R), comprised of parents Rose and Ivo, await a van to take their three children Samille, Dhones and Izabely, to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, as sellers of drugs (L) await buyers in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino (L) waits with her children (R-L) Izabely, Dhones and Samille, for a van to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, before sunrise March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino (L) waits with her children (R-L) Izabely, Dhones and Samille, for a van to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, before sunrise March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino (L) waits with her children (R-L) Izabely, Dhones and Samille, for a van to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, before sunrise March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino (C) watches as a specialized van picks up her three children, Dhones (R), Izabely and Samille (L), to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino (C) watches as a specialized van picks up her three children, Dhones (R), Izabely and Samille (L), to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23,...more

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino (C) watches as a specialized van picks up her three children, Dhones (R), Izabely and Samille (L), to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino (C) pushes her children (front to back) Izabely, Dhones and Samille on a triple wheelchair as they arrive at the AACD clinic for a physical therapy session in Sao Paulo March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino (C) pushes her children (front to back) Izabely, Dhones and Samille on a triple wheelchair as they arrive at the AACD clinic for a physical therapy session in Sao Paulo March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino (C) pushes her children (front to back) Izabely, Dhones and Samille on a triple wheelchair as they arrive at the AACD clinic for a physical therapy session in Sao Paulo March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 26
<p>Dhones Amor Divino (L, red shirt) undergoes a session of physical therapy as his mother waits with his sisters Samille (back C) and Izabely (R), in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Dhones Amor Divino (L, red shirt) undergoes a session of physical therapy as his mother waits with his sisters Samille (back C) and Izabely (R), in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Dhones Amor Divino (L, red shirt) undergoes a session of physical therapy as his mother waits with his sisters Samille (back C) and Izabely (R), in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 26
<p>Dhones do Amor Divino undergoes a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Dhones do Amor Divino undergoes a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Dhones do Amor Divino undergoes a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 26
<p>(L-R) Samille, Dhones and Izabely Amor Divino, wait for the start of a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

(L-R) Samille, Dhones and Izabely Amor Divino, wait for the start of a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

(L-R) Samille, Dhones and Izabely Amor Divino, wait for the start of a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 26
<p>Samille (L) and Dhones Amor Divino, joke in their wheelchairs as they wait with their sister Izabely for the start of a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Samille (L) and Dhones Amor Divino, joke in their wheelchairs as they wait with their sister Izabely for the start of a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Samille (L) and Dhones Amor Divino, joke in their wheelchairs as they wait with their sister Izabely for the start of a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
19 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino carries her son Dhones home from school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino carries her son Dhones home from school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino carries her son Dhones home from school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino pushes her son Dhones on a wheelchair after school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino pushes her son Dhones on a wheelchair after school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino pushes her son Dhones on a wheelchair after school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
21 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino pushes her son Dhones on a wheelchair after school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino pushes her son Dhones on a wheelchair after school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino pushes her son Dhones on a wheelchair after school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino carries her son Dhones home from school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino carries her son Dhones home from school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino carries her son Dhones home from school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
23 / 26
<p>Cristiani (L), a neighbor of the Amor Divino family, plays with Dhones do Amor Divino, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Cristiani (L), a neighbor of the Amor Divino family, plays with Dhones do Amor Divino, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Cristiani (L), a neighbor of the Amor Divino family, plays with Dhones do Amor Divino, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
24 / 26
<p>Rose Amor Divino feeds her thre disabled children, (top to bottom) Samille, Izabely, and Dhones, at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Rose Amor Divino feeds her thre disabled children, (top to bottom) Samille, Izabely, and Dhones, at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

Rose Amor Divino feeds her thre disabled children, (top to bottom) Samille, Izabely, and Dhones, at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
25 / 26
<p>The Amor Divino siblings, (L-R) Samille, Dhones and Izabely watch television at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

The Amor Divino siblings, (L-R) Samille, Dhones and Izabely watch television at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 01, 2012

The Amor Divino siblings, (L-R) Samille, Dhones and Izabely watch television at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Nicaragua

Clashes in Nicaragua

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Nicaragua

Clashes in Nicaragua

Dozens of former soldiers clash with police over social benefits.

01 Jun 2012
Profile: John Edwards

Profile: John Edwards

John Edwards was acquitted of a charge of taking illegal campaign contributions, though the judge declared a mistrial on five other counts because the jury was...

31 May 2012
The SpaceX mission

The SpaceX mission

The first commercial flight to the International Space Station returns.

01 Jun 2012
Battle for Somalia

Battle for Somalia

African Union and government soldiers intensify their fight against al Shabaab militants in Somalia.

30 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick