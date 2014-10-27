Rousseff re-elected
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff celebrates during a news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A supporter of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, reacts to the first results of the Brazil general elections in Rio de Janeiro October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate during news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and supporter of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, reacts to the first results of the Brazil general elections, outside the occupation of an...more
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, pose for a photo wearing t-shirts depicting Dilma in Rio de Janeiro October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Supporters of Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party react to the announcement of the first results of the Brazil general elections at campaign headquarters in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections, outside the occupation of an...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections, inside the occupation of an...more
Supporters of Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party react to the results of the Brazil general elections in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections, inside the occupation of an...more
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, wave a flag before listening to the first results of the Brazil general elections in Rio de Janeiro October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff react to the results of the Brazil general elections on Sao Paulo's Paulista Avenue, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party react to the results of the Brazil general elections in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pedro Vilela
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff react to the results of the Brazil general elections on Sao Paulo's Paulista Avenue, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff gestures to photographers after voting in the runoff election in Porto Alegre October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Presidential candidate Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) gestures after voting in the runoff presidential election in Belo Horizonte, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Presidential candidate Aecio Neves of Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB) greets Dilma Rousseff of Workers Party before a television debate in Rio de Janeiro October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during news conference after the disclosure of the election results in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections in Rio de Janeiro October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Brazilian casts his vote for his country's election at the Brazilian embassy in La Paz, Bolivia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and supporters of Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections, inside the occupation of an...more
