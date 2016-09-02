Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets
Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A demonstrator throws stones at riot police (not pictured) during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former president Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot police stand near a fire during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former president Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators run away from tear gas used by riot police to disperse them during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former president Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff attend a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The sign reads "Out Temer" in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police fire tear gas during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A person kicks the glass door of a bank in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographers help a woman who was affected by tear gas during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators attack a police car during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Signs that read "putschist" in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer are pictured during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator attacks the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper office during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot police ue a water canon during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A supporter of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff kicks the bike of a supporter of interim President Michel Temer during a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A supporter of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff throws a traffic barrier to make a burning barricade to block a main avenue next to Arena Sao Paulo stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff, show a sign that reads "Out Temer" (C) in reference to interim President Michel Temer, and a sign that reads "putschist" (R), during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attend a protest behind a burning barricade which blocked a main avenue next to Arena Sao Paulo stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Supporters of Dilma Rousseff protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A man is detained by riot police during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Supporters of Dilma Rousseff attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Riot police spray water against supporters Dilma Rousseff as they attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A boy stands in front of a banner that reads "against the coup" during a protest supporting Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A fireman extinguishes a fire during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Supporters of Dilma Rousseff attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A supporter of Dilma Rousseff shows a flag of the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Riot police fire tear gas during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Supporters of Dilma Rousseff shows a banner that reads "Out Temer" in reference of interim President Michel Temer in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Supporters of Dilma Rousseff attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Supporters of Dilma Rousseff shows a banner that reads "Out Temer" in reference of interim President Michel Temer in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Riot police spray water during a protest supporting Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Supporters of Dilma Rousseff show signs on their backs that read "putschist" in reference to interim President Michel Temer during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares