Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets

Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A demonstrator throws stones at riot police (not pictured) during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former president Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator throws stones at riot police (not pictured) during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former president Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Riot police stand near a fire during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former president Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot police stand near a fire during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former president Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Demonstrators run away from tear gas used by riot police to disperse them during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former president Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators run away from tear gas used by riot police to disperse them during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former president Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Supporters of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff attend a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The sign reads "Out Temer" in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Supporters of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff attend a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The sign reads "Out Temer" in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Riot police fire tear gas during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Riot police fire tear gas during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A person kicks the glass door of a bank in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A person kicks the glass door of a bank in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Photographers help a woman who was affected by tear gas during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Photographers help a woman who was affected by tear gas during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Demonstrators attack a police car during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators attack a police car during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Signs that read "putschist" in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer are pictured during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Signs that read "putschist" in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer are pictured during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A demonstrator attacks the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper office during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator attacks the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper office during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Riot police ue a water canon during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Riot police ue a water canon during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A supporter of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff kicks the bike of a supporter of interim President Michel Temer during a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A supporter of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff kicks the bike of a supporter of interim President Michel Temer during a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A supporter of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff throws a traffic barrier to make a burning barricade to block a main avenue next to Arena Sao Paulo stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A supporter of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff throws a traffic barrier to make a burning barricade to block a main avenue next to Arena Sao Paulo stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff, show a sign that reads "Out Temer" (C) in reference to interim President Michel Temer, and a sign that reads "putschist" (R), during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff, show a sign that reads "Out Temer" (C) in reference to interim President Michel Temer, and a sign that reads "putschist" (R), during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attend a protest behind a burning barricade which blocked a main avenue next to Arena Sao Paulo stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attend a protest behind a burning barricade which blocked a main avenue next to Arena Sao Paulo stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A man is detained by riot police during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A man is detained by riot police during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Riot police spray water against supporters Dilma Rousseff as they attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Riot police spray water against supporters Dilma Rousseff as they attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A boy stands in front of a banner that reads "against the coup" during a protest supporting Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy stands in front of a banner that reads "against the coup" during a protest supporting Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A fireman extinguishes a fire during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A fireman extinguishes a fire during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A supporter of Dilma Rousseff shows a flag of the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A supporter of Dilma Rousseff shows a flag of the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Riot police fire tear gas during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Riot police fire tear gas during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Bruno Kelly
Location
Brasilia, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff shows a banner that reads "Out Temer" in reference of interim President Michel Temer in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff shows a banner that reads "Out Temer" in reference of interim President Michel Temer in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff attend a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Bruno Kelly
Location
Brasilia, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff shows a banner that reads "Out Temer" in reference of interim President Michel Temer in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff shows a banner that reads "Out Temer" in reference of interim President Michel Temer in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Riot police spray water during a protest supporting Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Riot police spray water during a protest supporting Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff show signs on their backs that read "putschist" in reference to interim President Michel Temer during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff show signs on their backs that read "putschist" in reference to interim President Michel Temer during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
