Royal Ascot style
A racegoer struggles to keep her hat on in strong winds on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A race goer celebrates as her horse comes in on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A racegoer struggles to keep her hat on in strong winds on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer struggles with his umbrella in strong winds on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A race goer struggles in strong winds and rain on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A race goer struggles to keep her hat on in strong winds on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A racegoer struggles with her umbrella in strong winds on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Racegoers attend Ladies' Day, during the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer prepares to board a train to Royal Ascot on Ladies' Day, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Racegoer Lynne Webster poses for photographs on Ladies' Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoer Carla Creegan poses for photographs on Ladies' Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoer Claire Winnall poses for photographs on Ladies' Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoer Laura Nelson poses for photographs on Ladies Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoers take shelter on Ladies' Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoers attend Ladies' Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoer Lindsey Clark poses for photographs on Ladies' Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoer Blanche Richards poses for photographs on Ladies' Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Race goer Carol Robinson poses for photographs on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Race goer Belinda Strudwick poses for photographs on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Race goers attend the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Race goer David Shilling poses for photographs on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer reads a racing paper on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A race goer poses for photographs on the first day of the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Racegoers use an escalator on the first day of Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A race goer poses for photographs on the first day of Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Four-year-old racegoer Anastasia poses for a photograph during the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoers arrive for the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoers pose for a photograph during the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoers arrive for the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoers arrive for the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Race goer Jackie Sinclair poses for photographs on the first day of Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Racegoers sit on the bench on the lawns of the Royal Enclosure on the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Dress code attendants stand on duty at the entrance on the first day of the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Race goers drink beer on the first day of the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Race goers pose for photos on the first day of the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A racegoer rides an escalator down from the Royal Enclosure on the first day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June June 19, 2012 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Race goers chat on the first day of the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Race goers Rebecca Johnson (R) and Trudy Mylum pose for photographs on the first day of the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
