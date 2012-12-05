Royal babies
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark holds her new born daughter during a press conference held at the university hospital in Copenhagen, April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
(L to R) Children of Belgium's Crown Prince Philippe and Princess Mathilde, Prince Gabriel, Princess Elisabeth holding her new sister Princess Eleonore and Prince Emmanuel pose at Erasme hospital in Brussels, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Pool
Reverend Carel ter Linde (L) christenens Princess Catharina-Amalia, the baby daughter of Crown prince Willem Alexander and Princess Maxima in the Grote of St Jacobskerk in The Hague, June 12, 2004. REUTERS/Pool/Robin Utrecht
Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, his wife Dutch Princess Maxima and their daughters Princess Alexia (C) and Princess Catharina-Amalia pose at the alpine Austrian ski resort of Lech am Arlberg, February 26, 2006. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic
Belgium's Princess Mathilde, wife of Crown Prince Philippe, holds her new-born daughter Princess Eleonore before leaving the maternity ward at Erasme hospital in Brussels, April 21, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Spanish Crown Prince Felipe sits with his wife Princess Letizia and their daugthers Infanta Leonor (2ndR) and Infanta Sofia in their residence, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Spanish Royal House
Belgian Crown Prince Philippe reads a book to his children Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth while his wife Princess Mathilde holds their new-born baby Prince Emmanuel at the maternity clinic at Erasmus hospital in Brussels, October 6, 2005. REUTERS/Pool
Norway's day-old royal princess, in a photo taken by her father Norway's Crown Prince Haakom, and given the names Ingrid Alexandra is pictured January 22, 2004. REUTERS/Handout
Spanish Princess Cristina and her husband Inaki Urdangarin pose for a picture with their children (L-R) Pablo, Miguel, Irene and Juan which was sent as Christmas greeting card and released by the Spanish Royal House on December 22, 2005....more
Belgian Crown Prince Philippe kisses his daughter Princess Elisabeth while posing for photographers with his wife Princess Mathilde at the Royal Palace in Brussels, January 8, 2002. REUTER/File
Norwegian Prince Sverre Magnus is baptised in the chapel at the Royal Palace in Oslo in his grandmother Queen Sonja's arms with Oslo's Bishop Ole Christian Kvarme, March 4, 2006. REUTERS/File
Belgium's Princess Mathilde, wife of Crown Prince Philippe, helps her daughter Princess Elisabeth blow out a candle to celebrate her first birthday in the princess' residence at the Laeken Royal Palace in Brussels, October 25, 2002. REUTERS/File more
Spanish Crown Prince Felipe strolls with his wife Princes Letizia and their daugther Infanta Leonor and Infanta Sofia through the gardens of their residence, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Spanish Royal House
Spain's Infanta Sofia is held in her father's arms after a religious ceremony in which Sofia was presented to the Virgin of Atocha at the Basilica of Atocha in Madrid, September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
Spain's new born Infanta Sofia sleeps in the arms of her mother Princess Letizia as they leave hospital in Madrid, May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands poses with her son Prince Friso, his wife Princess Mabel and the couple's newborn daughter Countess Luana at the Royal Palace in the Hague, April 24, 2005. REUTERS/ANP Foto/Marcel Antonisse
Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia smile at their daughter Leonor after arriving for Easter Sunday mass at Palma de Mallorca's cathedral on the Spanish island of Mallorca, April 16, 2006. REUTERS/E. Alonso
Princess Catharina-Amalia, Prince Willem-Alexander, and Princess Maxima with newborn baby daughter Alexia pose at their residence Villa Eikenhorst in Wassenaar, the Netherlands, July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Bas Czerwinski/Pool
Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako smile as the royal couple leaves the Imperial hospital with their infant daughter Princess Aiko in Tokyo, December 8, 2001. REUTERS/File
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary pose with their two-week-old daughter at the Fredensborg Palace, May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steen Brogaard/Scanpix
