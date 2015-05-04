Royal baby girl
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, the baby daughter of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sleeps as she is carried in a car seat from the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a...more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William carries his baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, in a car seat outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave with their baby daughter from the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William carries his baby daughter in a car seat outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a girl on Saturday, the...more
Two workers return to Buckingham Palace after placing an easel in the forecourt to announce the birth of a baby girl to the Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace after placing an easel was placed in the forecourt to announce the birth of a baby girl to the Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool
A ceremonial town crier holds a scroll after announcing the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. The baby, their second child,...more
A well-wisher holds a notice congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on the birth of their baby dayghter, outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An easel is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
An easel is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
Crowds gather to see the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
A ceremonial town crier announces the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A ceremonial town crier announces the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of the media set up outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, May 2, 2015. The new baby will be fourth-in-line to the throne, behind brother George, father William and grandfather Prince Charles....more
A ceremonial town crier holds a scroll after announcing the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A board stating the betting odds for baby names stands outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman poses next to a betting board showing the odds of baby names outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Members of the media set up outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
Italy's Matera is a trip back in time
With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside Matera is one of the Italian cities that time forgot.
Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia
Dinosaur footprints are preserved in a wall of limestone at Cal Orcko.
Almost human
Humanoid robots that can walk and talk like real people.
Warm waters of Cuba
Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, (103.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.