Royal baby watch
A television reporter speaks to the camera opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to give birth, in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A clock is stuck to a wall opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to give birth, in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Buckingham Palace in the afternoon after Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to a hospital nearby in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/stringer
Journalists wait outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to give birth, in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Journalists and curious onlookers stop to photograph and interview a royal enthusiast who is camped outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's, was brought in to deliver her first baby in central London, July...more
The media gather in front of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrived to give birth in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Photographers fix remote-controlled camera to a pen in front of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrived to give birth in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Police officers stand in front of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrived to give birth in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Television journalists gather in front of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrived to give birth in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Crowds wait for the changing of the guard outside Buckingham Palace, after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge entered a hospital across town, in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A police officer patrols opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth, in London July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Royal supporter John Hutt rests in front of the media pen, opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth, in London July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A woman pushes a baby pram past St Mary's Hospital, whose Lindo Wing is where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth, in London July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Royal fan Margaret Tyler waits outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth, in London July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Members of the media interview another member of the media outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth, in London July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A royal supporter stands outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London July 19, 2013. The first child of Prince William and his wife Kate is due in July, with the couple...more
Television crews interview people wearing masks of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth, in London July 18, 2013. ...more
A map shows the location of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth, in London July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Artist Kaya Mar poses for a photograph with his "satirical" Madonna and Child painting, in the media pen opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth, in London July 18,...more
A royal supporter and an onlooker laugh as they stand opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A group of women pose with Duchess of Cambridge masks outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth, in London July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
William Hill press officer, Joe Crilly, holds a board showing the odds for possible girls names for the royal baby, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth, in London...more
A correspondent speaks to a camera among ladders left by photographers and television crews outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Luke...more
The press pen is seen opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A clock in the press pen shows the time outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A member of the U.S. media decides which baby clothes to show to the camera outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A lookalike of Britain's Prince Harry takes part in a publicity stunt in front of the door to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan...more
Royalist Magraret Tyler poses for a photograph in front of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Members of the public take photos in front of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is due to give birth in Paddington, London, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Details of a sweepstake, set up by members of the media, are seen outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A tag hangs from a barrier among the ladders set up by the media opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is due to give birth, in central London July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A member of the media reads a book while waiting outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth, in London, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Royal fan Terry Hutt waits outside the door to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth her baby in London, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
