Pictures | Fri Oct 18, 2013 | 4:05pm BST

Royal super fan

<p>A wooden sentry box and cutout life-size figure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen at the front of Margaret Tyler's house in west London October 16, 2013. The royal fan has dedicated the inside of her house as a shrine to Britain's royal family. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

1 / 22
<p>Margaret Tyler poses next to a cutout life-size figure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the front door of her house in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

2 / 22
<p>Margaret Tyler dusts some of the royal paraphernalia in the dining room of her home in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

3 / 22
<p>A kitchen dresser covered in commemorative crockery and facemasks of the Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

4 / 22
<p>Margaret Tyler looks through a stained glass window depicting Princess Diana at her home in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

5 / 22
<p>Commemorative puppets representing the wedding of the Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

6 / 22
<p>Margaret Tyler sits in the front room of her house in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

7 / 22
<p>Margaret Tyler sits with royal paraphernalia at her house in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

8 / 22
<p>Photographs and a royal declaration are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

9 / 22
<p>The "Jubilee" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

10 / 22
<p>The "Diana" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

11 / 22
<p>A framed photograph showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth receiving flowers from Margaret Tyler is seen at Tyler's home in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

12 / 22
<p>A doll depicting Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in her wedding dress is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

13 / 22
<p>Paraphernalia celebrating Britain's royal family is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

14 / 22
<p>Cutout life-size figures of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and The Queen Mother are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

15 / 22
<p>A pair of slippers depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

16 / 22
<p>Ceramic garden gnomes depicting members of Britain's royal family are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

17 / 22
<p>A pair of union flag covered baby boots to celebrate the birth of Prince George are seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

18 / 22
<p>Commemorative royal crockery is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

19 / 22
<p>Paraphernalia celebrating Britain's royal family is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

20 / 22
<p>A ceramic garden gnome depicting Britain's Prince Charles is seen at the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

21 / 22
<p>A visitor views royal paraphernalia in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, October 18, 2013

22 / 22
