Royal wedding in Bhutan

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Novice monks listen to a radio under a tree at the Dechen Phrodrang Buddhist monastery in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A portrait of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema is seen pictured in a roundabout in the capital Thimphu, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Men carry a portrait of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema to display inside an office building in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A Bhutanese man adjusts his mask before taking part in a rehearsal ceremony ahead of the royal wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema pose for pictures after their marriage at the Punkaha Dzong in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A woman signs to a neighbor next to a portrait of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema hanging outside her residence in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Bhutanese men in traditional costumes take part in a rehearsal ceremony at the Changlimithang Stadium, ahead of the royal wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (R) holds hands with Queen Jetsun Pema while greeting villagers in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

An aerial view of Bhutan's capital Thimphu is seen from a hilltop, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Bhutanese women wearing traditional costumes parepare to take part in a rehearsal ceremony ahead of the royal wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Men carry a portrait of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema before hanging it along a road in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A Bhutanese man adjusts his mask before taking part in a rehearsal ceremony ahead of the royal wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Future queen Jetsun Pema walks towards the Punkaha Dzong to take part in her wedding to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema greet villagers after their wedding in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A man dressed in traditional clothing carries his daughter past prayer flags after they visited the Dechenphu Buddhist monastery in the outskirts of Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck points towards villagers after his marriage to Queen Jetsun Pema in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema pose for pictures after their marriage at the Punkaha Dzong in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A novice monk is framed by a window at the Dechen Phrodrang Buddhist monastery in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema greet villagers after their wedding in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (L) holds a child while greeting villagers with Queen Jetsun Pema after their wedding in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

