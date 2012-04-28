Edition:
Royal Wedding redux

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Royal watcher Terry Hutt sits in a deck chair as dawn breaks outside the entrance to Westminster Abbey in London, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Royal watcher Terry Hutt sits in a deck chair as dawn breaks outside the entrance to Westminster Abbey in London, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A marching band of guardsmen parade along The Mall before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A marching band of guardsmen parade along The Mall before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Royal fan sits with an Union flag umbrella during a special breakfast at St Andrews university in St Andrews, Scotland, before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton April 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

A Royal fan sits with an Union flag umbrella during a special breakfast at St Andrews university in St Andrews, Scotland, before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton April 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Soccer star David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive at Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Soccer star David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive at Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L), his wife Samantha (C) and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg talk as they wait inside Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L), his wife Samantha (C) and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg talk as they wait inside Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Britain?s Prince William (L), and his brother and best man Prince Harry, arrive to Westminster Abbey for Prince William?s marriage to Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain?s Prince William (L), and his brother and best man Prince Harry, arrive to Westminster Abbey for Prince William?s marriage to Kate Middleton, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Pippa Middelton, sister of the bride Kate Middleton arrives to the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Pippa Middelton, sister of the bride Kate Middleton arrives to the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kate Middleton and her father, Michael, travel in a Rolls Royce to Westminster Abbey for Kate's marriage to Britain's Prince William, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Kate Middleton and her father, Michael, travel in a Rolls Royce to Westminster Abbey for Kate's marriage to Britain's Prince William, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Kate Middleton is escorted by her father Michael (R) and sister Pippa (L) at Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tom Pilston/POOL

Kate Middleton is escorted by her father Michael (R) and sister Pippa (L) at Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tom Pilston/POOL

Kate Middleton arrives to Westminster Abbey for her marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kate Middleton arrives to Westminster Abbey for her marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kate Middleton (L) arrives to Westminster Abbey for her marriage to Britain's Prince William, next to her sister Pippa Middleton in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kate Middleton (L) arrives to Westminster Abbey for her marriage to Britain's Prince William, next to her sister Pippa Middleton in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Page boy Tom Petiffer (R) glances as he waits with bridesmaids and page boys inside the Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Page boy Tom Petiffer (R) glances as he waits with bridesmaids and page boys inside the Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Kate Middleton (top R) arrives with her father Michael (top L) at Westminster Abbey followed by her sister and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton (R) and bridesmaids and page boys for her marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Kate Middleton (top R) arrives with her father Michael (top L) at Westminster Abbey followed by her sister and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton (R) and bridesmaids and page boys for her marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prince William, and Kate Middleton exchange rings before the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, during their wedding ceremony In Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Britain's Prince William, and Kate Middleton exchange rings before the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, during their wedding ceremony In Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Britain's Prince William puts a ring on his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London in this still image taken from video, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pool

Britain's Prince William puts a ring on his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London in this still image taken from video, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pool

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk up the aisle after their wedding ceremony in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk up the aisle after their wedding ceremony in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski

Britain's Prince William (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, look at one another after their wedding ceremony in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince William (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, look at one another after their wedding ceremony in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hold hands as they leave Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Jones/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hold hands as they leave Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Jones/Pool

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel to Buckingham Palace in the 1902 State Landau, along the Procession Route, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel to Buckingham Palace in the 1902 State Landau, along the Procession Route, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A girl wearing a costume plays with flags bearing the images of Britain's William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at St James Park in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A girl wearing a costume plays with flags bearing the images of Britain's William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at St James Park in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A man wearing a tie printed with a British flag is seen in St James Park in London April 29, 2011 during the wedding of Prince William's and Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A man wearing a tie printed with a British flag is seen in St James Park in London April 29, 2011 during the wedding of Prince William's and Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Ayesha Walker, 44, watches the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton on television at a "pajamas and tiaras" live viewing party at 3a.m. in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ayesha Walker, 44, watches the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton on television at a "pajamas and tiaras" live viewing party at 3a.m. in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bridesmaid Eliza Lopez travels from The Goring hotel with Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate Middleton, ahead Kate's wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey , in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joel Ryan/Pool

Bridesmaid Eliza Lopez travels from The Goring hotel with Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate Middleton, ahead Kate's wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey , in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joel Ryan/Pool

People wave British flags outside Buckingham Palace during the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminister Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People wave British flags outside Buckingham Palace during the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminister Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A police officer shouts instructions to the crowd as they are moved back from Buckingham Palace, ahead of the wedding reception, hosted by Britain's Prince Charles for his son Prince William and daughter-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A police officer shouts instructions to the crowd as they are moved back from Buckingham Palace, ahead of the wedding reception, hosted by Britain's Prince Charles for his son Prince William and daughter-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Royal Air Force servicewoman is carried away on a stretcher after collapsing along the Procession Route to Buckingham Palace after the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A Royal Air Force servicewoman is carried away on a stretcher after collapsing along the Procession Route to Buckingham Palace after the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman wipes her eye as she watches the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton on a large screen at St Andrews University in St Andrews, Scotland April 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

A woman wipes her eye as she watches the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton on a large screen at St Andrews University in St Andrews, Scotland April 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

A woman wearing a hat with the colours of the Union flag sits on the ground in St James Park during the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A woman wearing a hat with the colours of the Union flag sits on the ground in St James Park during the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel to Buckingham Palace in the 1902 State Landau, along the Procession Route, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel to Buckingham Palace in the 1902 State Landau, along the Procession Route, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wave as they travel to Buckingham Palace in the 1902 State Landau along the Procession Route, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wave as they travel to Buckingham Palace in the 1902 State Landau along the Procession Route, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge turn into Horse Guards Parade in a 1902 State Landau enroute to Buckingham Palace after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge turn into Horse Guards Parade in a 1902 State Landau enroute to Buckingham Palace after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the 1902 State Landau as they arrive at Buckingham Palace after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the 1902 State Landau as they arrive at Buckingham Palace after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

People gather on the Mall as they celebrate the wedding of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

People gather on the Mall as they celebrate the wedding of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kiss as they stand next to bridesmaids Grace van Cutsem (L) and Margarita Armstrong-Jones (R) on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kiss as they stand next to bridesmaids Grace van Cutsem (L) and Margarita Armstrong-Jones (R) on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Spitfire, a Lancaster Bomber and a Hurricane fly over the crowds gathered on the Mall, in front of Buckingham Palace, after the royal wedding of Britain's Prince William to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

A Spitfire, a Lancaster Bomber and a Hurricane fly over the crowds gathered on the Mall, in front of Buckingham Palace, after the royal wedding of Britain's Prince William to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch the fly past as they stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. Also seen are (L-R) bridesmaids Lady Louise Windsor, Grace van Cutsem, Margarita Armstrong-Jones and pageboys Tom Pettifer. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch the fly past as they stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. Also seen are (L-R) bridesmaids Lady Louise Windsor, Grace van Cutsem, Margarita Armstrong-Jones and pageboys Tom Pettifer. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A lone police officer stands within the gates of Buckingham Palace, as crowds gather ooutside, after the royal wedding of Britain's Prince William to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

A lone police officer stands within the gates of Buckingham Palace, as crowds gather ooutside, after the royal wedding of Britain's Prince William to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Crowd cheer as Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear on the balcony of Buckingham palace after they got married in Westminster Abbey in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Crowd cheer as Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear on the balcony of Buckingham palace after they got married in Westminster Abbey in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drive from Buckingham Palace in an Aston Martin DB6 Mark 2, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drive from Buckingham Palace in an Aston Martin DB6 Mark 2, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drive from Buckingham Palace in an Aston Martin DB6 Mark 2, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drive from Buckingham Palace in an Aston Martin DB6 Mark 2, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drive from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in an Aston Martin DB6 Mark 2, after their wedding at Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drive from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in an Aston Martin DB6 Mark 2, after their wedding at Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves Clarence House to travel to Buckingham Palace for the evening celebrations following her wedding to Prince William in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/.John Stillwell/POOL

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves Clarence House to travel to Buckingham Palace for the evening celebrations following her wedding to Prince William in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/.John Stillwell/POOL

Rachel Jane Eardley (L) and Diane Pallett, part of Fiona Cairns' team, put the finishing touches to Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge's eight tiered wedding cake, in the Picture Gallery inside Buckingham Palace in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Rachel Jane Eardley (L) and Diane Pallett, part of Fiona Cairns' team, put the finishing touches to Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge's eight tiered wedding cake, in the Picture Gallery inside Buckingham Palace in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Women dressed as bridesmaids with one dressed as a bride (R) laugh at a street party in Eton high street near Windsor castle on the day that Kate Middleton married Britain's Prince William in Westminster Abbey, in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Women dressed as bridesmaids with one dressed as a bride (R) laugh at a street party in Eton high street near Windsor castle on the day that Kate Middleton married Britain's Prince William in Westminster Abbey, in London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

People attend a public viewing of the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton at a local cinema in downtown Munich on April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People attend a public viewing of the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton at a local cinema in downtown Munich on April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A woman rests in St James Park during the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A woman rests in St James Park during the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

