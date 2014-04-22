Edition:
Royals down under

<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk in front of the Uluru, Australia, also known as Ayers Rock, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk in front of the Uluru, Australia, also known as Ayers Rock, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, look at an Aboriginal map of Australia detailing the location of indigenous language groups before European settlement, presented by a student during a visit to the National Indigenous Training Academy at Yulara in the Northern Territory of Australia April 22, 2014. REUTERS/William West/Pool</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, look at an Aboriginal map of Australia detailing the location of indigenous language groups before European settlement, presented by a student during a visit to the National Indigenous Training Academy at Yulara in the Northern Territory of Australia April 22, 2014. REUTERS/William West/Pool

<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, watch as their son Prince George looks at an Australian animal called a Bilby, which has been named after the young Prince, during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, watch as their son Prince George looks at an Australian animal called a Bilby, which has been named after the young Prince, during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feed giraffes at Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool</p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feed giraffes at Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet Leuca the Koala during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet Leuca the Koala during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Britain's Prince George holds a toy Bilby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince George holds a toy Bilby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

<p>A Galah flies over Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A Galah flies over Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is escorted by Archbishop of Sydney Glenn Davies following an Easter Sunday Service at St. Andrews Cathedral in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lisa Maree Williams/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is escorted by Archbishop of Sydney Glenn Davies following an Easter Sunday Service at St. Andrews Cathedral in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lisa Maree Williams/Pool

<p>Britain's Prince William climbs into the cockpit of a RAAF Super Hornet of 1 Squadron as Chief of Australia's Air Force Air Marshal Geoff Brown watches on, at RAAF Base Amberley near Brisbane April 19, 2014. REUTERS/William West/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince William climbs into the cockpit of a RAAF Super Hornet of 1 Squadron as Chief of Australia's Air Force Air Marshal Geoff Brown watches on, at RAAF Base Amberley near Brisbane April 19, 2014. REUTERS/William West/Pool

<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk from a reception at the Sydney Opera House April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk from a reception at the Sydney Opera House April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch an Aboriginal welcome performance during a reception at the Sydney Opera House April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch an Aboriginal welcome performance during a reception at the Sydney Opera House April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p> Prince William reacts as he tries to hit a ball using a cricket bat as he and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attend a promotional event for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in Christchurch April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William reacts as he tries to hit a ball using a cricket bat as he and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attend a promotional event for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in Christchurch April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A local character known as the 'Wizard of Christhcurch' watches with other members of the crowd as Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, play cricket during a promotional event for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in Christchurch April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A local character known as the 'Wizard of Christhcurch' watches with other members of the crowd as Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, play cricket during a promotional event for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in Christchurch April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Prince William, laugh as they take a jet-boat ride on the Shotover River in Queenstown April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Prince William, laugh as they take a jet-boat ride on the Shotover River in Queenstown April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Prince William kicks off during a young players' rugby tournament held at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William kicks off during a young players' rugby tournament held at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, receives a traditional Maori welcome called a "hongi" from David Ellison after she arrived with her husband, Prince William, in Dunedin April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, receives a traditional Maori welcome called a "hongi" from David Ellison after she arrived with her husband, Prince William, in Dunedin April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Prince William fires a pistol to start a cycling race during a visit to open the new National Cycling Centre of Excellence in Cambridge April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Rooke/Pool</p>

Prince William fires a pistol to start a cycling race during a visit to open the new National Cycling Centre of Excellence in Cambridge April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Rooke/Pool

<p>Prince William accepts a book from Maia Hunt, 6, while watched by her parents Squadron Leader Steve Hunt and his wife Kate at the Whenuapai Airbase in Auckland April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

Prince William accepts a book from Maia Hunt, 6, while watched by her parents Squadron Leader Steve Hunt and his wife Kate at the Whenuapai Airbase in Auckland April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William look at an amphibious boat presented to them for their son Prince George, in Westpark Marina, Aukland April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Cuthbert/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William look at an amphibious boat presented to them for their son Prince George, in Westpark Marina, Aukland April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Cuthbert/Pool

<p>Royal supporters wearing costumes and displaying placards can be seen aboard a vintage boat after Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sailed aboard two America's Cup yachts on Auckland Harbour April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Royal supporters wearing costumes and displaying placards can be seen aboard a vintage boat after Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sailed aboard two America's Cup yachts on Auckland Harbour April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to artist Nick Cuthell after she and her husband Prince William unveiled Cuthell's portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at state reception at Government House in Wellington, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to artist Nick Cuthell after she and her husband Prince William unveiled Cuthell's portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at state reception at Government House in Wellington, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

