Royals win World Series
The Kansas City Royals players pose for a team photo after defeating the New York Mets 7-2 in a 12-inning Game 5 of the World Series at Citi Field in New York City, November 1, 2015. The Royals won the World Series four games to one. Mandatory...more
Kansas City Royals players celebrate with champagne in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez is interviewed while holding the Commissioners Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals players run onto the field after defeating the New York Mets. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets players including Noah Syndergaard (middle) react from the dugout in the 12th inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (right) celebrates with manager Ned Yost (left). Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez celebrates in the clubhouse after being presented with the series MVP award. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (right) celebrates with manager Ned Yost (left). Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer sprays champagne in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis (left) celebrates with catcher Drew Butera. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy reacts after committing an error in the 12th inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy reacts after committing a fielding error in the 12th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals players celebrate on the field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas celebrates with first baseman Eric Hosmer. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets center fielder Yoenis Cespedes fouls a ball off his knee in the 6th inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets center fielder Yoenis Cespedes reacts as he fouls a ball off his knee in the 6th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia tags out Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez throws a pitch in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey throws a pitch in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Julie Jacobson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer scores the tying run past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer scores the tying run past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after giving up the tying run in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals batter Christian Colon hits a RBI single in the 12th inning. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Royals pinch hitter Christian Colon reacts after hitting a RBI singlein the 12th inning. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey is relieved by manager Terry Collins in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson celebrates with third baseman David Wright after hitting a solo home run in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey reacts after striking out the side in the 4th inning. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Recording artist Tony Bennett reacts after performing before game five. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets former players from left Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson and Cleon Jones throw out the ceremonial pitches before game five. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets pitchers including Noah Syndergaard (middle) and Jacob deGrom (right) walk to the dugout before game five. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
