Edition:
United Kingdom

Royalty at the Games

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Autumn Phillips, Britain's Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (centre row, L-R) applaud during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Autumn Phillips, Britain's Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (centre row, L-R) applaud during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
1 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince William (2nd R) jokes with his cousin Peter Philips next to their wives Autumn Philips (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince William (2nd R) jokes with his cousin Peter Philips next to their wives Autumn Philips (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
2 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President Thomas Bach (2nd L) and Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (back C) at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President Thomas Bach (2nd L) and Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (back C) at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
3 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (L) talks to Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (L) talks to Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
4 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Princesses Eugenie (L) and Beatrice watch the swimming events during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Princesses Eugenie (L) and Beatrice watch the swimming events during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Sweden's Prince Daniel (top L) speaks to Prince Carl Philip next to Britain's Princesses Eugenie (C) and Beatrice (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Sweden's Prince Daniel (top L) speaks to Prince Carl Philip next to Britain's Princesses Eugenie (C) and Beatrice (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
6 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince Willem-Alexander (R) of the Netherlands cheers on the Dutch team after they beat India in their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince Willem-Alexander (R) of the Netherlands cheers on the Dutch team after they beat India in their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince William (L) and Prince Harry watch the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince William (L) and Prince Harry watch the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

(From L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, London 2012 Games chief Sebastian Coe, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice watch Britain's Zara Phillips compete in the individual eventing equestrian cross country event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

(From L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, London 2012 Games chief Sebastian Coe, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice watch Britain's Zara Phillips compete in the individual eventing equestrian cross country event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
9 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince Philip and Princess Anne attend the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince Philip and Princess Anne attend the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
10 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (C) walks outside the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (C) walks outside the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London Olympic Games organising committee, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at the Inland Waterways section of the equestrian cross country course during the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London Olympic Games organising committee, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at the Inland Waterways section of the equestrian cross country course during the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
12 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Queen Elizabeth visits the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower with Prince Philip (R) in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Queen Elizabeth visits the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower with Prince Philip (R) in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
13 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton (C), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William (R) chat while they wait for Britain's hopeful Zara Phillips compete in the individual equestrian cross country event in the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park on July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton (C), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William (R) chat while they wait for Britain's hopeful Zara Phillips compete in the individual equestrian cross country event in the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park on July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron watch the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron watch the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Close
15 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince William (C) gestures as his cousin Princess Eugenie (L) holds up an umbrella during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince William (C) gestures as his cousin Princess Eugenie (L) holds up an umbrella during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
16 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand in front of the Spainish team before the men's road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand in front of the Spainish team before the men's road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
17 / 18
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Queen Elizabeth watches the morning session of the swimming at the aquatics centre during her visit to the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Martin Rickett/Pool

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Queen Elizabeth watches the morning session of the swimming at the aquatics centre during her visit to the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Martin Rickett/Pool

Close
18 / 18

Royalty at the Games

Royalty at the Games Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Olympic tattoos

Olympic tattoos
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

All Collections

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

12:45am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

12:15am GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Thursday, February 16, 2017

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »