Pictures | Thu Sep 26, 2013 | 8:05pm BST

Rubber Duck craze

<p>People observe as a Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is being inflated on a lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, September 25, 2013. The 18-meter-high inflatable sculpture will be displayed at the historic tourist attraction for a month, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looms at the background May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looms at the background May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>An inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is seen behind a Chinese traditional pavilion at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is seen behind a Chinese traditional pavilion at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A dog lies on the ground in front of a scaled replica of the rubber duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, in Tianjin municipality June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A dog lies on the ground in front of a scaled replica of the rubber duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, in Tianjin municipality June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A security guard tries to ask a photographer to leave as he takes pictures of an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floating on a lake at the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>An inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is seen floating on a lake at the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

An inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is seen floating on a lake at the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>A man takes a picture of the "Rubber Duck" by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman while it is on display at Kaohsiung Harbor, southern Taiwan, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

A man takes a picture of the "Rubber Duck" by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman while it is on display at Kaohsiung Harbor, southern Taiwan, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>Tourists ride a boat past the inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman on the Kumming Lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Tourists ride a boat past the inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman on the Kumming Lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A police band performs as Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A police band performs as Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>An inflatable Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, is being set up next to a high-speed railway viaduct bridge on a lake at the venue of the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A remote-controlled helicopter camera flies above the "Rubber Duck" by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman while on display at Kaohsiung Harbor, southern Taiwan, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

A remote-controlled helicopter camera flies above the "Rubber Duck" by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman while on display at Kaohsiung Harbor, southern Taiwan, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A deflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looming at the background, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A deflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looming at the background, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A deflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, is lifted up for repair by a crane on a ship in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A deflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, is lifted up for repair by a crane on a ship in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>An inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is lit at night on the Kunming Lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is lit at night on the Kunming Lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A kite flies over an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman on the Kumming Lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A kite flies over an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman on the Kumming Lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

