Rubbish Rio
A sofa floats in the polluted waters of Jacarepagua Lagoon, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. A press tour was organised by biologist Mario Moscatelli, to call attention to pollution on the waters of the lagoons which surround the...more
Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rubbish is pictured on the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A toy is seen at Pombeba island in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Dead fish lied next to a soccer ball on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rubbish are seen on the banks of Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men ride a boat on Jacarepagua Lagoon, next to a barrier to collect rubbish, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rubbish covers the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Biologist Mario Moscatelli stands on rubbish on the banks of Cunha channel, which flows into Guanabara Bay, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A toy doll is seen on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A view of Jacarepagua Lagoon, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A toy car rests on the banks of Jacarepagua Lagoon, during a press tour in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A bird eats a fish surrounded by dead fish on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Dead fish are pictured on the banks of the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man walks, with the Sugar Loaf Mountain in the background, near garbage on Botafogo beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Garbage is seen near a fishing boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A bird flies next to garbage in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A plastic bottle and a tire are seen near a fishing boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A pipe is seen near a fishing boat on Fundao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A toilet seat is seen on Galeao beach in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
