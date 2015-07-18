Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jul 18, 2015 | 3:00am BST

Rubik's Cube World Championship

A blindfolded participant competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A blindfolded participant competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A blindfolded participant competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
1 / 10
Judges watch Hong Yan Chan, 4, using her feet to solve a Rubik's Cube during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Judges watch Hong Yan Chan, 4, using her feet to solve a Rubik's Cube during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Judges watch Hong Yan Chan, 4, using her feet to solve a Rubik's Cube during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
2 / 10
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube using his feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A competitor solves a Rubik's cube using his feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube using his feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
3 / 10
Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
4 / 10
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube before he competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A competitor solves a Rubik's cube before he competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube before he competes in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
5 / 10
Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
6 / 10
Competitor Yehude Cananza of Peru practices solving a Rubik's Cube while blindfolded, during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Competitor Yehude Cananza of Peru practices solving a Rubik's Cube while blindfolded, during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Competitor Yehude Cananza of Peru practices solving a Rubik's Cube while blindfolded, during the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
7 / 10
Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
8 / 10
Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Participants attend the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
9 / 10
Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Blindfolded participants compete in the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Next Slideshows

Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

17 Jul 2015
Reuters most popular Instagram

Reuters most popular Instagram

To mark the mid-point of 2015, Reuters has compiled the twenty most-liked pictures on our instagram account so far.

17 Jul 2015
Approaching Pluto

Approaching Pluto

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft reveals detailed images of Pluto after a close approach with the distant dwarf planet.

15 Jul 2015
Itsy bitsy face-kini

Itsy bitsy face-kini

The face-kini appeared in China in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and jellyfish stings.

15 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures