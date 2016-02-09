Edition:
Rubio's week since Iowa

A man dressed as a robot attempts to stand beside U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio outside a polling place on voting day in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio arrives for a campaign event in Goffstown, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A child lies at the feet of supporters of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio at a rally for Rubio in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio arrives at a polling place on voting day in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio scuffles with a man dressed as a robot outside a polling place on voting day in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks during a radio interview in Concord, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R) over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. Kierstead asked Rubio "Why do you want to put me back in the closet?" REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Senator and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio tries on a fire jacket during a campaign rally at the Globe Manufacturing plant in Pittsfield, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (L) reacts to an attack from rival candidate and businessman Donald Trump (R) during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Senator and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio asks his supporters to be quiet as he attempts to conduct a TV interview before a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Timberland employees listen to Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio at the company's headquarters in Stratham, New Hampshire February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio takes a sip of coffee as he visits a diner in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A girl plays on a mobile phone as Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a town hall campaign rally in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets a supporter at a town hall campaign rally in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio is reflected in a rain covered window during a campaign rally at the Globe Manufacturing plant in Pittsfield, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks during a campaign rally in Bow, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A glass is seen on a stool before a Marco Rubio presidential campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
