Ruins of Gaddafi's hometown

Thursday, October 27, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands guard on top of a damaged building as smoke is seen after other anti-Gaddafi fighters set fires to various buildings on a street in the devastated area where former Muammar Gaddafi was hiding out in Sirte October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands guard on top of a damaged building as smoke is seen after other anti-Gaddafi fighters set fires to various buildings on a street in the devastated area where former Muammar Gaddafi was hiding out in Sirte October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A child stands in the middle of her room, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, after her family returned to their home in Sirte October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A child stands in the middle of her room, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, after her family returned to their home in Sirte October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Children stand at their house after returning to Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Children stand at their house after returning to Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman reacts as she returns to her destroyed house in Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman reacts as she returns to her destroyed house in Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Residents return to their homes after the end of the conflict in the city of Sirte October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Residents return to their homes after the end of the conflict in the city of Sirte October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man walks in the rubble of a destroyed building in the city of Sirte after the war October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man walks in the rubble of a destroyed building in the city of Sirte after the war October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man stands at the entrance of his house, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, in Sirte October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man stands at the entrance of his house, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, in Sirte October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A child pushes a wheelbarrow to clear debris from his home, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, in Sirte October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A child pushes a wheelbarrow to clear debris from his home, damaged during fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, in Sirte October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A family inspects their house, which they had left due to fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, upon their return to Sirte October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A family inspects their house, which they had left due to fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, upon their return to Sirte October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A view of the street after a violent clashes between Libyan interim government forces and loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A view of the street after a violent clashes between Libyan interim government forces and loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A view of a street in Sirte October 22, 2011. Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, on the run for more than two months, was tracked down and killed in his hometown Sirte by opposition fighters on Thursday. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A view of a street in Sirte October 22, 2011. Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, on the run for more than two months, was tracked down and killed in his hometown Sirte by opposition fighters on Thursday. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A view of the destroyed Ouagadougou conference centre after anti-Gaddafi fighters took over the building known for hosting regional meetings for Arab and African leaders in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A view of the destroyed Ouagadougou conference centre after anti-Gaddafi fighters took over the building known for hosting regional meetings for Arab and African leaders in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Anti-Gaddafi fighters walk inside a hall of the Ouagadougou conference center which was destroyed by heavy artillery fire as they take control of the building known for hosting regional meetings for Arab and African leaders in Sirte, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Gaddafi fighters walk inside a hall of the Ouagadougou conference center which was destroyed by heavy artillery fire as they take control of the building known for hosting regional meetings for Arab and African leaders in Sirte, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man stands near his destroyed after the liberation of Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man stands near his destroyed after the liberation of Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man sells goods in a street market in the center of Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man sells goods in a street market in the center of Sirte October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A torn banner showing former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen on a building in Sirte October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A torn banner showing former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen on a building in Sirte October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A tank moves near a destroyed building after violent clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A tank moves near a destroyed building after violent clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A view of the destroyed Ouagadougou conference centre after anti-Gaddafi fighters took over the building known for hosting regional meetings for Arab and African leaders in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A view of the destroyed Ouagadougou conference centre after anti-Gaddafi fighters took over the building known for hosting regional meetings for Arab and African leaders in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks amidst the rubble after a NATO airstrike on one of the buildings at Ouagadougou Conference Center in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks amidst the rubble after a NATO airstrike on one of the buildings at Ouagadougou Conference Center in Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Anti-Gaddafi fighters walk in an area where clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces took place in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Anti-Gaddafi fighters walk in an area where clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces took place in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

