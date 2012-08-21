Ruins of Haiti's National Palace
A Haitian man looks at the platform for the Presidential Ceremony in front of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Haitian national palace shows heavy damage, January 13, 2010, after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Port-au- Prince. REUTERS/UN Photo/Logan Abassi
Government workers remove debris of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Haitian flag, photographed through two of the balusters remaining on a balcony of the collapsed National Palace, flies from a pole on the front lawn in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A view of the collapsed cupola of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A view of the second floor of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Wire sculptures which were Christmas angels stand in the badly damaged ballroom of the Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A view of an interior courtyard and roof of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Window and door frames jut out from the balcony of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A view of the interior of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A view of the ballroom of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A view of the collapsed cupola and a courtyard of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A view of the inside of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A photograph lies amongst the rubble inside Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A wooden sculpture depicting former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide rests against a wall of the the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The words on the sculpture that reads"Lape nan tet, lape nan vant," is a slogan attributed to Aristide, meaning, "There is no peace of mind without peace in the stomach." REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A view from the roof of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A view of the interior courtyard of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A view from inside the presidential office known as the Oval Office of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
People cheer as a woman dances in front of the heavily damaged National Palace during a memorial held to commemorate victims of the 2010 earthquake, in downtown Port-au-Prince, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Haitians riding a motorcycle pass by barricades of burning tyres in front of the national palace in Port-au-Prince December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Former U.S. presidents George W. Bush (R), Bill Clinton (4th R) and Haiti's President Rene Preval (3rd R) walk in front of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A resident looks at debris being removed from the national palace after an earthquake in Port-au-Prince January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A supporter of former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide demands his return in front of the national palace after a demonstration in Port-au-Prince February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Excavators are seen at the wreckage of the National Palace, destroyed in the catastrophic Jan. 12 earthquake in Port-au-Prince April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Haiti's National Palace is seen decorated for the annual Carnival in Port-au-Prince February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
