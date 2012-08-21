Edition:
Ruins of Haiti's National Palace

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A Haitian man looks at the platform for the Presidential Ceremony in front of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A Haitian man looks at the platform for the Presidential Ceremony in front of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

The Haitian national palace shows heavy damage, January 13, 2010, after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Port-au- Prince. REUTERS/UN Photo/Logan Abassi

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

The Haitian national palace shows heavy damage, January 13, 2010, after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Port-au- Prince. REUTERS/UN Photo/Logan Abassi

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Government workers remove debris of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Government workers remove debris of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

The Haitian flag, photographed through two of the balusters remaining on a balcony of the collapsed National Palace, flies from a pole on the front lawn in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

The Haitian flag, photographed through two of the balusters remaining on a balcony of the collapsed National Palace, flies from a pole on the front lawn in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, had its planned demolition to make way for the construction of a new one delayed. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the collapsed cupola of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the collapsed cupola of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the second floor of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the second floor of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Wire sculptures which were Christmas angels stand in the badly damaged ballroom of the Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Wire sculptures which were Christmas angels stand in the badly damaged ballroom of the Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of an interior courtyard and roof of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of an interior courtyard and roof of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Window and door frames jut out from the balcony of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Window and door frames jut out from the balcony of the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the interior of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the interior of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the ballroom of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the ballroom of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the collapsed cupola and a courtyard of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the collapsed cupola and a courtyard of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the inside of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the inside of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A photograph lies amongst the rubble inside Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A photograph lies amongst the rubble inside Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A wooden sculpture depicting former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide rests against a wall of the the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The words on the sculpture that reads"Lape nan tet, lape nan vant," is a slogan attributed to Aristide, meaning, "There is no peace of mind without peace in the stomach." REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A wooden sculpture depicting former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide rests against a wall of the the badly damaged Haitian National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. The words on the sculpture that reads"Lape nan tet, lape nan vant," is a slogan attributed to Aristide, meaning, "There is no peace of mind without peace in the stomach." REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view from the roof of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view from the roof of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the interior courtyard of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view of the interior courtyard of Haiti's collapsed National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view from inside the presidential office known as the Oval Office of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A view from inside the presidential office known as the Oval Office of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

People cheer as a woman dances in front of the heavily damaged National Palace during a memorial held to commemorate victims of the 2010 earthquake, in downtown Port-au-Prince, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

People cheer as a woman dances in front of the heavily damaged National Palace during a memorial held to commemorate victims of the 2010 earthquake, in downtown Port-au-Prince, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Haitians riding a motorcycle pass by barricades of burning tyres in front of the national palace in Port-au-Prince December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Haitians riding a motorcycle pass by barricades of burning tyres in front of the national palace in Port-au-Prince December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Former U.S. presidents George W. Bush (R), Bill Clinton (4th R) and Haiti's President Rene Preval (3rd R) walk in front of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Former U.S. presidents George W. Bush (R), Bill Clinton (4th R) and Haiti's President Rene Preval (3rd R) walk in front of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A resident looks at debris being removed from the national palace after an earthquake in Port-au-Prince January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A resident looks at debris being removed from the national palace after an earthquake in Port-au-Prince January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A supporter of former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide demands his return in front of the national palace after a demonstration in Port-au-Prince February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A supporter of former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide demands his return in front of the national palace after a demonstration in Port-au-Prince February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Excavators are seen at the wreckage of the National Palace, destroyed in the catastrophic Jan. 12 earthquake in Port-au-Prince April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Excavators are seen at the wreckage of the National Palace, destroyed in the catastrophic Jan. 12 earthquake in Port-au-Prince April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Haiti's National Palace is seen decorated for the annual Carnival in Port-au-Prince February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Haiti's National Palace is seen decorated for the annual Carnival in Port-au-Prince February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Ruins of Haiti's National Palace

