Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 1, 2014 | 10:35pm BST

Ruins of war

<p>A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
1 / 16
<p>A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
2 / 16
<p>A Syrian girl blows a balloon beside ruins they fled to in fear of shelling, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Jabal Al-Zawiya near Idlib, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

A Syrian girl blows a balloon beside ruins they fled to in fear of shelling, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Jabal Al-Zawiya near Idlib, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A Syrian girl blows a balloon beside ruins they fled to in fear of shelling, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Jabal Al-Zawiya near Idlib, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Close
3 / 16
<p>Damage and debris is seen in the souks of Old Aleppo, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Damage and debris is seen in the souks of Old Aleppo, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Damage and debris is seen in the souks of Old Aleppo, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
4 / 16
<p>Damaged minarets of Al Mihmander Mosque, which the Free Syrian Army said were shelled by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad, are seen in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Damaged minarets of Al Mihmander Mosque, which the Free Syrian Army said were shelled by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad, are seen in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Damaged minarets of Al Mihmander Mosque, which the Free Syrian Army said were shelled by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad, are seen in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
5 / 16
<p>A child refugee from Kvromh village stands inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A child refugee from Kvromh village stands inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A child refugee from Kvromh village stands inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
6 / 16
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
7 / 16
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters peek at Aleppo's historic citadel controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters peek at Aleppo's historic citadel controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters peek at Aleppo's historic citadel controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Close
8 / 16
<p>A view shows a tank and piled sandbags at the ancient Castle of Homs, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A view shows a tank and piled sandbags at the ancient Castle of Homs, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A view shows a tank and piled sandbags at the ancient Castle of Homs, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
9 / 16
<p>Smoke rises besides the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali</p>

Smoke rises besides the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Smoke rises besides the Grand Umayyad mosque in Aleppo March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali

Close
10 / 16
<p>Demonstrators raise a banner, praising the Syrian Free Army battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad along with verses from the Koran, on wall of Bosra's famous Roman ruins March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

Demonstrators raise a banner, praising the Syrian Free Army battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad along with verses from the Koran, on wall of Bosra's famous Roman ruins March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Demonstrators raise a banner, praising the Syrian Free Army battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad along with verses from the Koran, on wall of Bosra's famous Roman ruins March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Close
11 / 16
<p>Men walk on the rubble of damaged historical houses in the old city of Homs, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Men walk on the rubble of damaged historical houses in the old city of Homs, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Men walk on the rubble of damaged historical houses in the old city of Homs, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
12 / 16
<p>A child refugee from Kvromh village poses inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A child refugee from Kvromh village poses inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A child refugee from Kvromh village poses inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
13 / 16
<p>A general view shows the Citadel of Aleppo, which is controlled by the forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A general view shows the Citadel of Aleppo, which is controlled by the forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A general view shows the Citadel of Aleppo, which is controlled by the forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
14 / 16
<p>A general view shows damaged historical houses in the old city of Homs, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A general view shows damaged historical houses in the old city of Homs, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A general view shows damaged historical houses in the old city of Homs, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
15 / 16
<p>A Syrian boy sits beside ruins he fled to in fear of shelling in Jabal Al-Zawiya near Idlib, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

A Syrian boy sits beside ruins he fled to in fear of shelling in Jabal Al-Zawiya near Idlib, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

A Syrian boy sits beside ruins he fled to in fear of shelling in Jabal Al-Zawiya near Idlib, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Deadline for Obamacare

Deadline for Obamacare

Next Slideshows

Deadline for Obamacare

Deadline for Obamacare

Midnight marks the deadline for Americans to obtain health insurance.

01 Apr 2014
Relics of the Boston Marathon

Relics of the Boston Marathon

Archivists have processed thousands of sneakers, T-shirts and letters - the mementos left at the site of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

01 Apr 2014
Fukushima homecoming

Fukushima homecoming

For the first time since the nuclear disaster three years ago, some residents are allowed to return home.

01 Apr 2014
Crisis in Ukraine

Crisis in Ukraine

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev visits Crimea, as Ukraine mourns its Euromaidan dead.

31 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

America in the Great War

America in the Great War

Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais

Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais

For many transgender women in Thailand, the obligation to respond to the army draft can be a nightmare when they turn 21.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures