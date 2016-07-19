Edition:
Rule of Erdogan

Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
1 / 33
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves from his car after leaving his residence in Istanbul to attend a funeral service for the victims of a thwarted coup at Fatih mosque in Istanbul July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Close
2 / 33
Photographer
HUSEYIN ALDEMIR
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen amid his supporters at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Close
3 / 33
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, greets supporters during a rally to mark the 563rd anniversary of the conquest of the city by Ottoman Turks, in Istanbul, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
4 / 33
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
Istanbul, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves the voting booth at a polling station in Istanbul November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
5 / 33
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
RIZE, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015

A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan kisses a handmade Turkish flag, given to him as a gift from Ugandan university student Cemil (not pictured), during a graduation ceremony in Ankara June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
7 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (R), Speaker of the Turkish parliament Cemil Cicek and Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel (L) attend a ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, marking the anniversary of his death, in Ankara November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
8 / 33
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014

Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling booth to cast his ballot during presidential elections in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
9 / 33
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd in front of the election center in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
10 / 33
Photographer
Stringer Turkey
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014

Turkey's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan poses with representatives of nomadic Turkish groups in Ankara August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 33
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
Cologne, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, May 24, 2014

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan throws flowers to his supporters next to his wife Emine during his visit in Cologne May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
12 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R) greets his supporters with his family members in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
13 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
KIRIKKALE, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd during an election rally in Kirikkale, central Turkey March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
14 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he arrives for a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
15 / 33
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2013

From L-R: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Erdogan, Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and President of Turkey Abdullah Gul attend the opening ceremony of Marmaray, a subway links Europe with Asia some 60 metres below the Bosphorus Strait, in Istanbul October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 33
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2013

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
17 / 33
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2013

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gestures during the Ministry for European Union Affairs' EU-Istanbul Conference in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
18 / 33
Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) gestures after greeting Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Moscow's Kremlin July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
19 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
MALATYA, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel pray in front of the coffin of Air Force Captain Gokhan Ertan as they attend his funeral after Friday prayers at Sehitlik Mosque in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
20 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gives a thumbs-up sign from the cockpit of the Turkish Primary and Basic Trainer Aircraft "Hurkus" during a ceremony at the Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
21 / 33
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2011

President Barack Obama and Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan meet in New York September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
22 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2011

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan poses for Reuters at his office at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
23 / 33
Photographer
Stringer Turkey
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2011

Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses with a traditional hat given to him from a young guest from Turkmenistan, in Ankara April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 33
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2011

Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) attends to the funeral of former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan in Istanbul March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
25 / 33
Photographer
Stringer Turkey
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, February 22, 2011

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience during a meeting with members of his ruling AK Party in the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
26 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, October 08, 2010

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) attend a signing ceremony in Ankara October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
27 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2010

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R) visits an activist, wounded when Israel seized a Turkish aid ship bound for Gaza, at Ataturk Hospital in Ankara June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
28 / 33
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2010

Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev during a signing ceremony in Ankara May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
29 / 33
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2009

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan pauses during a meeting in Ankara October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
30 / 33
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2009

Heads of delegation pose for a family photograph at the G20 summit at the ExCel centre, in east London, April 2, 2009. (L-R) (Back row) - Director-General of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy, Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. (Middle row) - Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, U.S President Barack Obama, Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev. (Front row) - Saudi Arabia's...more

Close
31 / 33
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2009

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan applauses during the inauguration of a subway station in Istanbul January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
32 / 33
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2008

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
33 / 33

