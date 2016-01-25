Rumsfeld: From politician to gamer
Donald Rumsfeld testifies during a house committee hearing in Washington, August 1, 2007. The former U.S. secretary of defense has released an iOS video game app based on a version of solitaire played by Winston Churchill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Donald Rumsfeld (front R) sits on his C-17 aircraft on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia April 29, 2003. In a blog post on Medium.com, Rumsfeld wrote that he has spent the past two years developing the app of the Solitaire variant....more
Commander of the South Korean contingent Major General Hwang Eui Don watches Donald Rumsfeld speak by phone with South Korea's Minister of Defense from a camp in Arbil, Iraq, October 10, 2004. The card game, Rumsfeld says, "can frustrate even the...more
Donald Rumsfeld (L), U.S. President George W. Bush (C) and vice president Dick Cheney attend the Armed Forces Full Honor Review at the Pentagon in Washington December 15, 2006. Rumsfeld learned the game in 1973, he writes, from Andre de Staercke, a...more
Donald Rumsfeld signs a Baghdad road sign at the request of a U.S. soldier at Baghdad's international airport, Iraq, April 30, 2003. Rumsfeld writes that up until a few years ago, there were probably a dozen or so people in the world who knew how to...more
George W. Bush receives a note from Donald Rumsfeld given to him from Condoleezza Rice informing the president "Iraq is sovereign" during the opening working session of the NATO Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2004. The president returned the...more
Donald Rumsfeld departs after speaking at a town hall meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia September 22, 2006. The Churchill Solitaire app is free and is currently available in the Apple App Store, with a 4.5/5 rating. Profits from the...more
Donald Rumsfeld talks to Lt. General Ricardo Sanchez (R), head of the coalition forces in Iraq, on a helicopter in Baghdad, Iraq May, 13, 2004. "I've found it helps improve concentration and sharpens instincts," Rumsfeld writes. "To succeed in...more
Lisa Dolan puts her hand on the shoulder of Donald Rumsfeld at a ground-breaking ceremony for a 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon in Washington, June 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Rumsfeld and China's Defense Minister Cao Gangchuan attend a welcoming ceremony at the Chinese Defense Ministry in Beijing, China October 19, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Donald Rumsfeld tours a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Young
George W. Bush escorts Donald Rumsfeld from the Oval Office of the White House after announcing Rumsfeld's replacement in Washington November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Donald Rumsfeld puts on a bullet-proof flack jacket upon his departure from Saddam Hussein's Abu Gharyb Palace in Baghdad, Iraq, April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Pool/Luke Frazza
Donald Rumsfeld awards a Purple Heart to Army Sgt. Chris Scott of the 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, as he recuperates in a medical facility at Mosul Airfield, Iraq, on December 24, 2004. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. James M....more
Donald Rumsfeld greets U.S. military personnel during a visit to the Abu Ghraib prison on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Jim MacMillan
Donald Rumsfeld and George W. Bush attend the Armed Forces Full Honor Review at the Pentagon in Washington December 15, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing
