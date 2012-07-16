Running of the bulls
A wild cow leaps over a group of revellers following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A wild cow leaps over a group of revellers following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Jose Pedro Prados "El Fundi" is attacked by a bull during the sixth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Jose Pedro Prados "El Fundi" is attacked by a bull during the sixth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A "Kiliki" gets help removing his mask before taking a break during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 13, 2012. "Kilikis", wearing outsized masks and playfully hitting bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through the city accompanied by brass bands during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway. REUTERS/Susana...more
A "Kiliki" gets help removing his mask before taking a break during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 13, 2012. "Kilikis", wearing outsized masks and playfully hitting bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through the city accompanied by brass bands during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reveller sleep it off at the Plaza Consistorial on the final day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Reveller sleep it off at the Plaza Consistorial on the final day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A "Zaldiko" (horse figure) is left on the floor as the man who carries it takes a break during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A "Zaldiko" (horse figure) is left on the floor as the man who carries it takes a break during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A couple embrace following the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A couple embrace following the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers sing, drink and dance as they attend the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. For most revellers who sit in the sunny area of the bullring, the bullfight is just another excuse to continue their partying. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers sing, drink and dance as they attend the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. For most revellers who sit in the sunny area of the bullring, the bullfight is just another excuse to continue their partying. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla is carried away from the bullring after being granted two bull ears for his good performance in the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla is carried away from the bullring after being granted two bull ears for his good performance in the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint alongside Torrehandilla fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner during the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners sprint alongside Torrehandilla fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner during the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Spanish bullfighter David Fandila "El Fandi" performs during the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Spanish bullfighter David Fandila "El Fandi" performs during the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller smokes a cigarette as he attends the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller smokes a cigarette as he attends the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner grabs the horn of a Victoriano del Rio fighting bull as they sprint at the entrance to the bullring during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner grabs the horn of a Victoriano del Rio fighting bull as they sprint at the entrance to the bullring during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers rest after the seventh running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers rest after the seventh running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Reuters photographer Joseba Etxaburu is knocked down by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. Etxaburu suffered some scratches on his right elbow but was able to continue shooting afterwards. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters photographer Joseba Etxaburu is knocked down by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. Etxaburu suffered some scratches on his right elbow but was able to continue shooting afterwards. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners fall in front of Victoriano del Rio fighting bulls at the Plaza Consistorial during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners fall in front of Victoriano del Rio fighting bulls at the Plaza Consistorial during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Scottish runners from Glasgow and Aberdeen walk towards the town hall before the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted two minutes and twenty seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Vincent West
Scottish runners from Glasgow and Aberdeen walk towards the town hall before the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted two minutes and twenty seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Vincent West
Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes prepares before the fifth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes prepares before the fifth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A boy wearing a "Kiliki" mask tries to hit a "Kiliki" with a sponge during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 11, 2012. "Kilikis", wearing oversized masks as they playfully hit bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through the city accompanied by brass bands during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway....more
A boy wearing a "Kiliki" mask tries to hit a "Kiliki" with a sponge during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 11, 2012. "Kilikis", wearing oversized masks as they playfully hit bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through the city accompanied by brass bands during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner is tossed by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls in Pamplona, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is tossed by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls in Pamplona, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers are showered with sparks from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure loaded with fireworks on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers are showered with sparks from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure loaded with fireworks on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A Japanese runner is tossed by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the third running of the bulls in Pamplona July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A Japanese runner is tossed by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the third running of the bulls in Pamplona July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Children carrying balloons walk past a red tarpaulin on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Children carrying balloons walk past a red tarpaulin on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A boy prepares to kiss a "Gigante" (Giant) during a farewell ceremony on the last day of San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 14, 2012. Enormous puppets accompanied by brass bands parade daily through the city during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)
A boy prepares to kiss a "Gigante" (Giant) during a farewell ceremony on the last day of San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 14, 2012. Enormous puppets accompanied by brass bands parade daily through the city during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)
Revellers are showered with sparks from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure loaded with fireworks, on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers are showered with sparks from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure loaded with fireworks, on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners enter the bullring during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners enter the bullring during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Steers enter the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Steers enter the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A steer attempts to break through the crowd of runner blocking the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A steer attempts to break through the crowd of runner blocking the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A recortador performs a pass during a contest at Pamplona's bullring on the third day of the San Fermin festival July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A recortador performs a pass during a contest at Pamplona's bullring on the third day of the San Fermin festival July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Spanish bullfighter Fernando Robleno goes for the kill during the second bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Spanish bullfighter Fernando Robleno goes for the kill during the second bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Children sit on a window sill as they watch the statue of San Fermin, patron saint of the San Fermin festival, being carried through the streets during a procession in his honour in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children sit on a window sill as they watch the statue of San Fermin, patron saint of the San Fermin festival, being carried through the streets during a procession in his honour in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighting cow leaps over bull runners in the Plaza de Toros following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A fighting cow leaps over bull runners in the Plaza de Toros following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A reveller sleeps next to empty bottles of alcohol on the street after the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller sleeps next to empty bottles of alcohol on the street after the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Antonio Ferrera performs during the first bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Spanish bullfighter Antonio Ferrera performs during the first bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Rejoneador (bullfighter on horseback) Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza performs at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Rejoneador (bullfighter on horseback) Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza performs at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Revellers taunt a fighting cow in the Plaza de Toros following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Revellers taunt a fighting cow in the Plaza de Toros following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A reveller celebrates the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller celebrates the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers shout in favour of the Riau Riau procession on the first day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers shout in favour of the Riau Riau procession on the first day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers are soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers are soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers on the town hall balcony hold up red scarves during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers on the town hall balcony hold up red scarves during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West