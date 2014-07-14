Edition:
Running of the bulls

A runner is tossed by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners are gored by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner falls next to a Miura fighting bull at the entrance of the bullring during the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A female runner sprints alongside Adolfo Martin fighting bulls on Estafeta corner during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner is hit by an Adolfo Martin fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner is caught between the horns of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull on Santo Domingo street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his costume before a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Bullfighter Diego Urdiales performs a pass during a bullfight at the Plaza de Toros during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A reveler sleeps it off during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner is hit by a Jandilla bull at the entrance to the bullring during the fifth running of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint alongside Jandilla fighting bulls at Telefonica corner, during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante barely escapes getting gored during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner rests his hand on the back of a Garcigrande fighting bull at Telefonica Corner during the fourth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A fighting cow falls as she enters the ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner squeezes between Garcigrande fighting bulls near the entrance of the bullring during the fourth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A fighting cow tosses a runner following the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner falls in front of a Torrestrella fighting bull at the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Fallen runners are trampled by Dolores Aguirre fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner watches a Victoriano del R?o fighting bull behind him as he sprints into the bullring, during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A Dolores Aguirre fighting bull falls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A fighting cow leaps over festival goers as she enters the ring following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner is lifted into an ambulance after falling down and being gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull "Brevito" during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. The man was identified by the website sanfermin.com as Bill Hillman, co-author with John Hemingway, of the book "How to Survive the Running of the Bulls". The 32-year-old American, from Chicago, was gored in the thigh, a doctor told Spanish state television. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners enter the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characters called Kilikis, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A reveler gets gored by a bull during the "Bous a la Mar" festival in the eastern Spanish coastal town of Denia July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

People cheer after hearing the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A couple kisses following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A girl has wine poured over her before the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A reveler naps on a bench following the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

