Running of the bulls
A boy is chased by a toy bull during the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An injured unidentified runner is attended by medical services following the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A wild cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner is poked in the back by the horn of a Victoriano del Rio fighting bull during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow is surrounded by revelers after the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A wild cow charges at a reveler holding a cell phone after the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Victoriano del Rio fighting bulls charge up on Estafeta Street during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner falls in front of Tajo y la Reina fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An El Tajo y La Reina ranch fighting bull falls to the ground as it takes the Mercaderes curve during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint alongside a Victoriano del Rio fighting bull on the Telefonica corner during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners fall in front of Tajo y la Reina fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners sprint alongside Tajo y la Reina fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
An unidentified runner gestures while being attended by medical services following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners fall in front of Tajo y la Reina fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A reveler sleeps on a bench after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revelers run from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure shaped like a bull and loaded with fireworks, on the second day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner dives to avoid a steer in the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Revellers sleep at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The statue of San Fermin is carried through the streets during a procession in honor of the saint at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. A statue dating from the 15th century is paraded through the streets of the town...more
Runners sprint alongside Jandlla fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Revelers cool off with water thrown from a balcony at the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A steer jumps over a fallen runner as two Jandilla fighting bulls follow behind at the Mercaderes curve during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveler is punched in the face by another reveler during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveler drinks wine during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Revelers hold up red scarves and the Basque flag called the Ikurrina during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The statue of San Fermin is taken out of the church of San Lorenzo at the start of the procession in its honor on the saint's day at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A priest (R) gestures during a procession in honor of San Fermin on the saint's day at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveler leaves a building surrounded by garbage before the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner touches the horn of a Jandilla fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A woman is embraced by a Kiliki during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 6, 2015. "Kilikis", wearing oversized masks as they playfully hit bystanders with...more
Revelers spit wine at each other during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revelers hang out as they wait for the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revelers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Solemn march to Srebrenica
Thousands retrace the route taken by Bosnian Muslims fleeing Serb forces in 1995.
The rise of sneaker culture
A sneak peek at "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.
New York's craft brewing renaissance
The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent years in the United States as drinkers seek new tastes.
Saving dogs from the dinner plate
Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun buys and shelters thousands of dogs destined to be sold as meat in China.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.