Pictures | Thu Jul 9, 2015 | 3:37pm BST

Running of the bulls

A boy is chased by a toy bull during the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
An injured unidentified runner is attended by medical services following the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A wild cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A runner is poked in the back by the horn of a Victoriano del Rio fighting bull during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A wild cow is surrounded by revelers after the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A wild cow charges at a reveler holding a cell phone after the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Victoriano del Rio fighting bulls charge up on Estafeta Street during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A runner falls in front of Tajo y la Reina fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
An El Tajo y La Reina ranch fighting bull falls to the ground as it takes the Mercaderes curve during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Runners sprint alongside a Victoriano del Rio fighting bull on the Telefonica corner during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Runners fall in front of Tajo y la Reina fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Runners sprint alongside Tajo y la Reina fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
An unidentified runner gestures while being attended by medical services following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Runners fall in front of Tajo y la Reina fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A reveler sleeps on a bench after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Revelers run from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure shaped like a bull and loaded with fireworks, on the second day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A runner dives to avoid a steer in the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Revellers sleep at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
The statue of San Fermin is carried through the streets during a procession in honor of the saint at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. A statue dating from the 15th century is paraded through the streets of the town in honor of the patron saint of Navarra and first bishop of Pamplona, and "Jotas" are sung and played in his honor. San Fermin is believed to protect the hundreds of runners that participate in the running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Runners sprint alongside Jandlla fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Revelers cool off with water thrown from a balcony at the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A steer jumps over a fallen runner as two Jandilla fighting bulls follow behind at the Mercaderes curve during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A reveler is punched in the face by another reveler during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A reveler drinks wine during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Revelers hold up red scarves and the Basque flag called the Ikurrina during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The statue of San Fermin is taken out of the church of San Lorenzo at the start of the procession in its honor on the saint's day at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A priest (R) gestures during a procession in honor of San Fermin on the saint's day at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A reveler leaves a building surrounded by garbage before the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A runner touches the horn of a Jandilla fighting bull at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A woman is embraced by a Kiliki during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 6, 2015. "Kilikis", wearing oversized masks as they playfully hit bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through the city accompanied by brass bands during the nine-day-long festival. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Revelers spit wine at each other during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Revelers hang out as they wait for the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Revelers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
