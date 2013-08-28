Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 28, 2013 | 4:35pm BST

Running of the crabs

<p>A woman reacts as racing crabs are about to be released at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, with up to 30 crabs placed in the centre of a table and then being released to see which one reaches the edge of the table first and declared the winner. The events are popular mainly with overseas visitors who bet on the result to win t-shirts or glasses of beer. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A woman reacts as racing crabs are about to be released at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, with up to 30 crabs placed in the centre of a table and...more

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

A woman reacts as racing crabs are about to be released at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, with up to 30 crabs placed in the centre of a table and then being released to see which one reaches the edge of the table first and declared the winner. The events are popular mainly with overseas visitors who bet on the result to win t-shirts or glasses of beer. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
1 / 12
<p>Two hermit crabs wait in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Two hermit crabs wait in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

Two hermit crabs wait in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
2 / 12
<p>Michael Byrne, dressed as a crab, talks to customers before a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Michael Byrne, dressed as a crab, talks to customers before a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

Michael Byrne, dressed as a crab, talks to customers before a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
3 / 12
<p>A woman takes a picture of hermit crabs in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A woman takes a picture of hermit crabs in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

A woman takes a picture of hermit crabs in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
4 / 12
<p>A man waits to place his bet for a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A man waits to place his bet for a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

A man waits to place his bet for a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
5 / 12
<p>A party goer is splashed with water after winning a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A party goer is splashed with water after winning a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

A party goer is splashed with water after winning a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
6 / 12
<p>A hermit crab is held by an organiser for racing at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A hermit crab is held by an organiser for racing at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

A hermit crab is held by an organiser for racing at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
7 / 12
<p>Two hermit crabs are picked up after crossing the finish line during a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Two hermit crabs are picked up after crossing the finish line during a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

Two hermit crabs are picked up after crossing the finish line during a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
8 / 12
<p>People react as racing crabs are released for a race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

People react as racing crabs are released for a race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

People react as racing crabs are released for a race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
9 / 12
<p>People place their bets for a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

People place their bets for a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

People place their bets for a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
10 / 12
<p>People react as racing crabs are released for a race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

People react as racing crabs are released for a race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

People react as racing crabs are released for a race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
11 / 12
<p>A hermit crab marked as 18 waits in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A hermit crab marked as 18 waits in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

A hermit crab marked as 18 waits in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Dodging waves

Dodging waves

Next Slideshows

Dodging waves

Dodging waves

People run as huge waves surge toward them during stormy weather.

27 Aug 2013
Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes

Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes

In a bid to rid the city of street walkers, Zurich has installed sex boxes to make prostitution safer for both sex workers and customers.

27 Aug 2013
Honoring an Amazon chief

Honoring an Amazon chief

A tribe honors their late chief in a traditional ceremony.

27 Aug 2013
The Great Bull Run

The Great Bull Run

The quarter-mile event, shorter than the historical event held in Pamplona, Spain, was held on a local race track in Petersburg, Virginia.

26 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures