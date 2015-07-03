Running the Palio di Siena
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. Each July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled...more
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima" (R), takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", crosses the finish line to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari rides the horse "Morosita Prima" (2nd R) at the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A flag bearer performs before the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is kissed by jokey Alberto Ricceri as he arrives in the church to be blessed before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People sing in the church as Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is blessed in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italy's Carabinieri perform an attack before the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
Jockeys prepare to enter the rope during the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The groomer for "Pantera" (panther) holds the horse in front of supporters before the start of the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
