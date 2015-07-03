Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 3, 2015 | 1:05am BST

Running the Palio di Siena

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. Each July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. Each July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. Each July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
1 / 16
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
2 / 16
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima" (R), takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima" (R), takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima" (R), takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
3 / 16
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", crosses the finish line to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", crosses the finish line to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", crosses the finish line to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
4 / 16
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari rides the horse "Morosita Prima" (2nd R) at the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari rides the horse "Morosita Prima" (2nd R) at the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari rides the horse "Morosita Prima" (2nd R) at the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
5 / 16
A flag bearer performs before the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A flag bearer performs before the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A flag bearer performs before the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
6 / 16
Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
Close
7 / 16
Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is kissed by jokey Alberto Ricceri as he arrives in the church to be blessed before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is kissed by jokey Alberto Ricceri as he arrives in the church to be blessed before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is kissed by jokey Alberto Ricceri as he arrives in the church to be blessed before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
8 / 16
People sing in the church as Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is blessed in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

People sing in the church as Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is blessed in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
People sing in the church as Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is blessed in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
9 / 16
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
10 / 16
Italy's Carabinieri perform an attack before the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Italy's Carabinieri perform an attack before the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Italy's Carabinieri perform an attack before the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
Close
11 / 16
Jockeys prepare to enter the rope during the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Jockeys prepare to enter the rope during the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Jockeys prepare to enter the rope during the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
12 / 16
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
13 / 16
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
14 / 16
The groomer for "Pantera" (panther) holds the horse in front of supporters before the start of the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The groomer for "Pantera" (panther) holds the horse in front of supporters before the start of the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The groomer for "Pantera" (panther) holds the horse in front of supporters before the start of the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
15 / 16
Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
One-legged flamingo

One-legged flamingo

Next Slideshows

One-legged flamingo

One-legged flamingo

A Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to...

02 Jul 2015
Obama in the rain

Obama in the rain

When it rains on the president.

02 Jul 2015
When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms.

01 Jul 2015
U.S. defeats Germany

U.S. defeats Germany

U.S. women's World Cup team defeats Germany to advance to finals.

01 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures