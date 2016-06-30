Edition:
Running the Palio di Siena

Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016.

A drummer dressed in a traditional costume is seen before the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016.

The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016.

The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom as they arrives for the first practice in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016.

The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016.

The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016.

Jockey Luigi Bruschelli of "Drago" (Dragon) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016.

Del Mangia tower is seen in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016.

Running the Palio di Siena

