Running the Palio di Siena
Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A drummer dressed in a traditional costume is seen before the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom as they arrives for the first practice in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Luigi Bruschelli of "Drago" (Dragon) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Del Mangia tower is seen in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini