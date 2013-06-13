Rupert and Wendi split

News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds hands with his wife Wendi Deng as they are driven away after he appeared at a parliamentary committee hearing on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. Murdoch was attacked by a protester while giving evidence to a British parliamentary committee at which he defended his son and his company over a scandal that has rocked the British establishment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett