United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 13, 2013 | 5:40pm BST

Rupert and Wendi split

<p>Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, arrives with his wife Wendi Deng at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>BSkyB Chairman James Murdoch and News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch (R) appear before a parliamentary committee on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. At center rear is Rupert Murdoch's wife Wendi Deng. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters Tv</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>Wendi Deng (2nd L) lunges towards a man trying to attack her husband, News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch, during a parliamentary committee hearing on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters Tv</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds hands with his wife Wendi Deng as they are driven away after he appeared at a parliamentary committee hearing on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London July 19, 2011. Murdoch was attacked by a protester while giving evidence to a British parliamentary committee at which he defended his son and his company over a scandal that has rocked the British establishment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>News Corporation Chief Executive and Chairman, Rupert Murdoch, smiles as he leaves with his wife Wendi after giving evidence for the second day at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in London April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>News Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend a state memorial service for his mother Dame Elisabeth Murdoch in Melbourne December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Coppel/Pool</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, and wife Wendi Deng arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>News Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch (C) arrives home with his wife Wendi Deng in New York July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>News Corporation CEO Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng attend the eG8 forum in Paris May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng Murdoch arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life" in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, arrives with his wife Wendi at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>Newscorp CEO Rupert Murdoch sits with his wife Wendi Deng as they watch Serena Williams of the U.S. play Flavia Pennetta of Italy during their match at the U.S. Open tennis championship in New York, September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>Rupert Murdoch (L), CEO of News Corp., arrives with wife Wendy Deng at the 26th annual Allen &amp; Co conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch (L) and his wife Wendi Deng arrive for the second session of the Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

<p>News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendy Murdoch arrive for the first session of the Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, June 13, 2013

