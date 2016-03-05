Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry
Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch poses for a photograph with his sons Lachlan and James. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Lachlan Murdoch and his wife Sarah. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Georgia May Jagger (L) and Elizabeth Scarlet Jagger. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Musician Bob Geldof (R) and his wife Jeanne Marine (2ndR) arrive with musician Bill Wyman and his wife Suzanne Accosta. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Actor Michael Caine and his wife Shakira. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Comedian Barry Humphries and his wife Lizzie Spender. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rebekah Brooks, Chief Executive of News UK, and her husband Charlie. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Andrew Lloyd Webber and his wife Madeleine Gurdon. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Artist Tracey Emin. REUTERS/Neil Hall
James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch arrives with his sons Lachlan and Jame. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Photographer David Bailey and wife Catherine. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jade Jagger. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Elisabeth Murdoch. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Conservative MP Priti Patel. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jerry Hall arrives. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Britain's Secretary for Justice Michael Gove and wife Sarah Vine. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Oscars red carpet
The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards.
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the 2016 Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.