Pictures | Sat Mar 5, 2016 | 6:41pm GMT

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Rupert Murdoch poses for a photograph with his sons Lachlan and James. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Lachlan Murdoch and his wife Sarah. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Georgia May Jagger (L) and Elizabeth Scarlet Jagger. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Musician Bob Geldof (R) and his wife Jeanne Marine (2ndR) arrive with musician Bill Wyman and his wife Suzanne Accosta. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Actor Michael Caine and his wife Shakira. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Comedian Barry Humphries and his wife Lizzie Spender. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Rebekah Brooks, Chief Executive of News UK, and her husband Charlie. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Andrew Lloyd Webber and his wife Madeleine Gurdon. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Artist Tracey Emin. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Rupert Murdoch arrives with his sons Lachlan and Jame. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Photographer David Bailey and wife Catherine. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Jade Jagger. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Elisabeth Murdoch. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Conservative MP Priti Patel. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Jerry Hall arrives. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Britain's Secretary for Justice Michael Gove and wife Sarah Vine. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
