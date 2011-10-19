Rural migration in Mongolia
People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. Mongolia is the world's least densely populated country, with 2.7 million people spread across an area three times the size of France, two-fifths in rural areas on wind swept steppes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. According to a 2010 National Population Center census, every year between thirty to forty thousand people migrate from the countryside to the capital Ulan Bator. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands in a carpark in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands outside a Louis Vuitton shop in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man in traditional dress walks through central square in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People stand outside a shop in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Cars drive down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A young Mongolian stands outside a block of appartments in the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (
A block of appartments are seen in the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Mongolian walks past a graffiti covered wall in the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A young Mongolian walks through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People walk down a street in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Young Mongolians walk through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Mongolian walks through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A traditional Mongolian tent is seen near an urban area of Zuunkharaa city, Selenge province, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A traditional Mongolian tent is seen near Zuunkharaa city, Selenge province, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A horse is seen on the side of a hill in Selenge province, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jugderdem, 2, walks next to a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jugderdem, 2, stands at the door of a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Javzansuren, 72, and his son Bayasgalan cut wood near their traditional Mongolian ger in Shivert, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Togdariimaa, 29 years-old, works in a field in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Javzansuren, 72, stands next to his traditional Mongolian ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Togdariimaa, 29, opens the door of her traditional Mongolian ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Javzansuren, 72, herds his sheep in Shivert, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A traditional Mongolian ger is seen at night in Shivert, northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Javzanpagma, 71, talks on the phone as her husband Javzansuren fixes a lantern inside their ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Myagmarsuren leads a horse carrying his son Jugderdem, 2, in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Animals own by a nomad family are see on the Mongolian steppe in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Myagmarsuren, 33, walks back to his ger in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
