Rush hour blast in Kabul
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces carry injured men in the back of police car near the site a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Burned vehicles are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man holds an injured outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men carry an injured man after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Damaged cars are seen at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Injured Afghan man walks on the street near a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan municipality workers sweep a road outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Relatives of victims listen to hospital officials after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman sits outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
