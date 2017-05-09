Edition:
Russia marks Victory Day

Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A child holds flowers before the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Victory Day military parade. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Two Russian servicemen sit inside a Buk-M2 missile system. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev attends the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen stand in formation. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian artillery fire in salute. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicewomen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A Russian army band plays. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen stand. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the Victory Day military parade. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Two Pantsir-SA surface-to-air missile system vehicles. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
