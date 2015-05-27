Edition:
Russia on the border

Tanks are seen on a freight train shortly after its arrival at a railway station, with people walking in the foreground, in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 26, 2015. Russia's army is massing troops and hundreds of pieces of weaponry including mobile rocket launchers, tanks and artillery at a makeshift base near the border with Ukraine, a Reuters reporter saw this week. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Tanks are seen on a freight train shortly after its arrival at a railway station, with people walking in the foreground, in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 26, 2015. Russia's army is massing troops and hundreds of pieces of weaponry including mobile rocket launchers, tanks and artillery at a makeshift base near the border with Ukraine, a Reuters reporter saw this week. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A tank drives along a street of the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Many of the vehicles have number plates and identifying marks removed whilst many of the servicemen had taken insignia off their fatigues. As such, they match the appearance of some of the forces spotted in eastern Ukraine, which Kiev and its Western allies allege are covert Russian detachments. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A tank drives along a street of the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Many of the vehicles have number plates and identifying marks removed whilst many of the servicemen had taken insignia off their fatigues. As such, they match the appearance of some of the forces spotted in eastern Ukraine, which Kiev and its Western allies allege are covert Russian detachments. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A picture shows a military convoy on the road side of the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. The scene at the base on the Kuzminsky firing range, around 50 km (30 miles) from the border, offers some of the clearest evidence to date of what appeared to be a concerted Russian military build-up in the area. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A picture shows a military convoy on the road side of the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. The scene at the base on the Kuzminsky firing range, around 50 km (30 miles) from the border, offers some of the clearest evidence to date of what appeared to be a concerted Russian military build-up in the area. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A goat walks in a field during military exercises at the Russian military training ground 'Kuzminsky' near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Rostov region, Russia, May 26, 2015. Earlier this month, NATO military commander General Philip Breedlove said he believed the separatists were taking advantage of a ceasefire that came into force in February to re-arm and prepare for a new offensive. However, he gave no specifics. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A goat walks in a field during military exercises at the Russian military training ground 'Kuzminsky' near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Rostov region, Russia, May 26, 2015. Earlier this month, NATO military commander General Philip Breedlove said he believed the separatists were taking advantage of a ceasefire that came into force in February to re-arm and prepare for a new offensive. However, he gave no specifics. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Multiple launch rocket systems and military trucks are seen on freight train platforms in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 23, 2015. Russia denies that its military is involved in the conflict in Ukraine's east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting forces loyal to the pro-Western government in Kiev. REUTERS/Stringer

Multiple launch rocket systems and military trucks are seen on freight train platforms in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 23, 2015. Russia denies that its military is involved in the conflict in Ukraine's east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting forces loyal to the pro-Western government in Kiev. REUTERS/Stringer
Multiple launch rocket systems and military trucks are seen on freight train flatcars in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 25, 2015. The sign reads, "Dangerous! Railway is not a place for games!" Russia's defense ministry said it had no immediate comment about the build-up. Several soldiers said they had been sent to the base for simple military exercises, suggesting their presence was unconnected to the situation in Ukraine. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Multiple launch rocket systems and military trucks are seen on freight train flatcars in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 25, 2015. The sign reads, "Dangerous! Railway is not a place for games!" Russia's defense ministry said it had no immediate comment about the build-up. Several soldiers said they had been sent to the base for simple military exercises, suggesting their presence was unconnected to the situation in Ukraine. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Men wearing military uniforms ride atop an armored personnel carrier (APC) during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 25, 2015. Asked by Reuters if large numbers of unmarked weaponry and troops without insignia at the border indicated that Russia planned to invade Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with reporters: "I find the wording of this question, 'if an invasion is being prepared', inappropriate as such." REUTERS/Stringer

Men wearing military uniforms ride atop an armored personnel carrier (APC) during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 25, 2015. Asked by Reuters if large numbers of unmarked weaponry and troops without insignia at the border indicated that Russia planned to invade Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with reporters: "I find the wording of this question, 'if an invasion is being prepared', inappropriate as such." REUTERS/Stringer
Men wearing military uniforms stand next to self-propelled howitzers and armored personnel carrier during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 25, 2015. The weapons being delivered to the region included Uragan multiple rocket launchers, tanks and self-propelled howitzers -- all weapon types that have been used in the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kiev's forces and separatists. REUTERS/Stringer

Men wearing military uniforms stand next to self-propelled howitzers and armored personnel carrier during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 25, 2015. The weapons being delivered to the region included Uragan multiple rocket launchers, tanks and self-propelled howitzers -- all weapon types that have been used in the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kiev's forces and separatists. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman with a boy looks at a tank as it drives through the settlement Khutor Chkalova on its way to the Russian military training ground 'Kuzminsky' near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Rostov region, Russia, May 26, 2015. The amount of military hardware at the base was about three times greater than in March this year, when Reuters journalists were previously in the area. At that time, only a few dozen pieces of equipment were in view. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A woman with a boy looks at a tank as it drives through the settlement Khutor Chkalova on its way to the Russian military training ground 'Kuzminsky' near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Rostov region, Russia, May 26, 2015. The amount of military hardware at the base was about three times greater than in March this year, when Reuters journalists were previously in the area. At that time, only a few dozen pieces of equipment were in view. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Military vehicles drive along a road at the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 24, 2015. Over the course of fours days starting on Saturday, Reuters saw four goods trains with military vehicles and troops arriving at a rail station in the Rostov region of southern Russia, with at least two trainloads traveling on by road to the base. REUTERS/Stringer

Military vehicles drive along a road at the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 24, 2015. Over the course of fours days starting on Saturday, Reuters saw four goods trains with military vehicles and troops arriving at a rail station in the Rostov region of southern Russia, with at least two trainloads traveling on by road to the base. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles are parked outside a camp at the Russian military training ground 'Kuzminsky' near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Rostov region, Russia, May 23, 2015. A large section of dirt road leading across the steppe from the Kuzminsky range to the Ukrainian border had been freshly repaired, making it more passable for heavy vehicles. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles are parked outside a camp at the Russian military training ground 'Kuzminsky' near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Rostov region, Russia, May 23, 2015. A large section of dirt road leading across the steppe from the Kuzminsky range to the Ukrainian border had been freshly repaired, making it more passable for heavy vehicles. REUTERS/Stringer
Men wearing military uniforms ride atop armored personnel carriers during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground May 25, 2015. The road leads to a quiet border crossing typically only used by local residents. On the other side is Ukraine's Luhansk region, which is controlled by separatists and has been the scene of intense fighting. REUTERS/Stringer

Men wearing military uniforms ride atop armored personnel carriers during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground May 25, 2015. The road leads to a quiet border crossing typically only used by local residents. On the other side is Ukraine's Luhansk region, which is controlled by separatists and has been the scene of intense fighting. REUTERS/Stringer
Trucks transport tanks along a road near the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Valentina Melnikova, a human rights campaigner who works closely with families of Russian servicemen, said she had information that Rostov region was being used as a staging post for troops on their way to Ukraine. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Trucks transport tanks along a road near the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Valentina Melnikova, a human rights campaigner who works closely with families of Russian servicemen, said she had information that Rostov region was being used as a staging post for troops on their way to Ukraine. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A military convoy is seen parked near a field outside the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Valentina Melnikova said the information came from the mother of a serviceman stationed in the town of Totskoye, in the Orenburg region near Russia's border with Kazakhstan. Melnikova said the serviceman heard from commanders that "they are going to be transferred to Rostov region after May 20 and then to Ukraine. They signed papers about non-disclosure of information and about acting voluntarily. "Of course it was an order. How could it be voluntarily? They are servicemen," said Melnikova, who runs the Moscow-based Alliance of Soldiers' Mothers Committees. Her account could not be independently verified by Reuters. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A military convoy is seen parked near a field outside the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Valentina Melnikova said the information came from the mother of a serviceman stationed in the town of Totskoye, in the Orenburg region near Russia's border with Kazakhstan. Melnikova said the serviceman heard from commanders that "they are going to be transferred to Rostov region after May 20 and then to Ukraine. They signed papers about non-disclosure of information and about acting voluntarily. "Of course it was an order. How could it be voluntarily? They are servicemen," said Melnikova, who runs the Moscow-based Alliance of Soldiers' Mothers Committees. Her account could not be independently verified by Reuters. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Men wearing military uniforms stand next to a self-propelled artillery gun during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground May 25, 2015. More military hardware trundles into the Matveev Kurgan railway station on goods trains every day. A train that pulled in on Tuesday was carrying 16 T-72 tanks, and a number of military trucks. REUTERS/Stringer

Men wearing military uniforms stand next to a self-propelled artillery gun during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground May 25, 2015. More military hardware trundles into the Matveev Kurgan railway station on goods trains every day. A train that pulled in on Tuesday was carrying 16 T-72 tanks, and a number of military trucks. REUTERS/Stringer
A truck transports an armored military vehicle near the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Over the four days, trains arrived delivering a total of at least 26 tanks, about 30 Uragan launchers, dozens of trucks as well as several armored personnel carriers and self-propelled howitzers. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

A truck transports an armored military vehicle near the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Over the four days, trains arrived delivering a total of at least 26 tanks, about 30 Uragan launchers, dozens of trucks as well as several armored personnel carriers and self-propelled howitzers. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Military vehicles drive along a road at the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 24, 2015. On two occasions, after the trains had been unloaded, reporters followed the column of vehicles to the firing range -- a location that has already been linked indirectly to the fighting in Ukraine. REUTERS/Stringer

Military vehicles drive along a road at the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 24, 2015. On two occasions, after the trains had been unloaded, reporters followed the column of vehicles to the firing range -- a location that has already been linked indirectly to the fighting in Ukraine. REUTERS/Stringer
A multiple launch rocket system drives past a sign that reads "Stop, people are shooting! Entry forbidden!" at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian southern village of Chkalovo in the Rostov region, Russia, May 24, 2015. Bellingcat, a British-based group of volunteers who use social media to investigate conflicts, analyzed postings by Russian soldiers on social network accounts, including geo-location tags on photos, and concluded that some of those in Ukraine had earlier been at the Kuzminsky range. REUTERS/Stringer

A multiple launch rocket system drives past a sign that reads "Stop, people are shooting! Entry forbidden!" at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian southern village of Chkalovo in the Rostov region, Russia, May 24, 2015. Bellingcat, a British-based group of volunteers who use social media to investigate conflicts, analyzed postings by Russian soldiers on social network accounts, including geo-location tags on photos, and concluded that some of those in Ukraine had earlier been at the Kuzminsky range. REUTERS/Stringer
A truck and a multiple launch rocket system travel at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian southern village of Chkalovo May 24, 2015. A former Russian soldier said last year, when he was on active military service, that he underwent training at the range and was later sent up to the Ukrainian border. Once at the border he was ordered to fire Grad rockets, although he said he could not be certain they were fired into Ukraine. He also said some members of his unit had crossed into Ukraine. REUTERS/Stringer

A truck and a multiple launch rocket system travel at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian southern village of Chkalovo May 24, 2015. A former Russian soldier said last year, when he was on active military service, that he underwent training at the range and was later sent up to the Ukrainian border. Once at the border he was ordered to fire Grad rockets, although he said he could not be certain they were fired into Ukraine. He also said some members of his unit had crossed into Ukraine. REUTERS/Stringer
Tanks drive along a street of the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. "That's a very big firing range. We studied for two weeks, we had a quick course. After that we got the order and went to the border," said the former soldier, who did not want to be identified because the operation has not been made public. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Tanks drive along a street of the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. "That's a very big firing range. We studied for two weeks, we had a quick course. After that we got the order and went to the border," said the former soldier, who did not want to be identified because the operation has not been made public. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
