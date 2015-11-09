Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Nov 9, 2015 | 5:45pm GMT

Russian athletics scandal

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. Savinova is one of five athletes recommended for a lifetime ban in a World Anti-Doping Agency report. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. Savinova is one of five athletes recommended for a lifetime ban in a World Anti-Doping Agency report. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. Savinova is one of five athletes recommended for a lifetime ban in a World Anti-Doping Agency report. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 13
Russia's Mariya Savinova (R) is congratulated by compatriot and third placed Ekaterina Poistogova after she won the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Mariya Savinova (R) is congratulated by compatriot and third placed Ekaterina Poistogova after she won the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova (R) is congratulated by compatriot and third placed Ekaterina Poistogova after she won the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 13
Russia's Mariya Savinova smiles as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Russia's Mariya Savinova smiles as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova smiles as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
3 / 13
Russia's Mariya Savinova poses for photos with coach Vladimir Kazarin after she won the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Russia's Mariya Savinova poses for photos with coach Vladimir Kazarin after she won the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova poses for photos with coach Vladimir Kazarin after she won the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 13
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she received her gold medal during the women's 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she received her gold medal during the women's 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she received her gold medal during the women's 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
5 / 13
Russia's Mariya Savinova wins the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Mariya Savinova wins the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova wins the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 13
Kenya's Pamela Jelimo (R) and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova run on their way to finishing first and second respectively in their women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Poistogova is one of five athletes recommended for a lifetime ban in a World Anti-Doping Agency report. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Kenya's Pamela Jelimo (R) and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova run on their way to finishing first and second respectively in their women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Poistogova is one of...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2012
Kenya's Pamela Jelimo (R) and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova run on their way to finishing first and second respectively in their women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Poistogova is one of five athletes recommended for a lifetime ban in a World Anti-Doping Agency report. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
7 / 13
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she won gold ahead of second placed South Africa's Caster Semenya in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she won gold ahead of second placed South Africa's Caster Semenya in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she won gold ahead of second placed South Africa's Caster Semenya in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 13
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Emily Cole

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Emily Cole

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Emily Cole
Close
9 / 13
(L to R) Ukraine's Nataliia Lupu, Kenya's Pamela Jelimo and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova compete in their women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(L to R) Ukraine's Nataliia Lupu, Kenya's Pamela Jelimo and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova compete in their women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2012
(L to R) Ukraine's Nataliia Lupu, Kenya's Pamela Jelimo and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova compete in their women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 13
Russia's Mariya Savinova (C) wins gold, South Africa's Caster Semenya (L) won silver and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova won bronze during the women's 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Russia's Mariya Savinova (C) wins gold, South Africa's Caster Semenya (L) won silver and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova won bronze during the women's 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012....more

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova (C) wins gold, South Africa's Caster Semenya (L) won silver and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova won bronze during the women's 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
11 / 13
Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova (L) and Kenya's Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei react after their women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova (L) and Kenya's Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei react after their women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2012
Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova (L) and Kenya's Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei react after their women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 13
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she won gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she won gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she won gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
China's pollution problem

China's pollution problem

Next Slideshows

China's pollution problem

China's pollution problem

China is widely assumed to be the world's largest carbon emitter, though no one knows how many tons of carbon China emits each year.

09 Nov 2015
Ghosts of Olympics past

Ghosts of Olympics past

Long after the fanfare, the venues of past Olympics remain.

09 Nov 2015
Famous Olympic drug scandals

Famous Olympic drug scandals

Ten of the most famous Olympic athletes who were involved in drug scandals.

09 Nov 2015
Myanmar's historic vote

Myanmar's historic vote

Myanmar's ruling party concedes defeat in the country's general election as the opposition led by Aung San Suu Kyi appears on course for a landslide victory.

09 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures