Pictures | Thu Aug 14, 2014 | 6:28pm BST

Russian convoy nears Ukraine

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers eat a watermelon beside trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine get parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Russian servicemen watch a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive past near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a bridge near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers gather near trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A driver cools down near trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers gather near a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine stops along a road in the city of Voronezh August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine take a rest on a side of a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A man takes a picture of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine that has stopped along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A man waves while driving one of the trucks in a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
