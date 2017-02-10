Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 10, 2017 | 3:20pm GMT

Russian forces in Aleppo

Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 10
Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
2 / 10
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
3 / 10
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
4 / 10
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
5 / 10
Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
6 / 10
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 10
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 10
Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
9 / 10
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Ukraine's winter war heats up

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Next Slideshows

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.

10 Feb 2017
Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

More than 100 people have been reported killed in violence and looting during a six-day strike by police in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, with schools...

10 Feb 2017
Snowstorm stalls New York

Snowstorm stalls New York

The fiercest snowstorm of the winter slammed the northeastern U.S., leaving a foot of snow in places, canceling thousands of flights and shutting down schools.

10 Feb 2017
Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Travelers whose journeys were affected by President Trump's travel ban arrive to open arms in America, as a federal appeals court upholds a suspension of his...

10 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast