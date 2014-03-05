Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 5, 2014 | 8:40pm GMT

Russian forces in Crimea

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
1 / 29
<p>Russian soldiers stand guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Russian soldiers stand guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Russian soldiers stand guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 29
<p>Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
3 / 29
<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
4 / 29
<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, pose for a group photo as they assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, pose for a group photo as they assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, pose for a group photo as they assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
5 / 29
<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard inside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard inside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard inside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
6 / 29
<p>Russian Navy ships block the entrance to the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Russian Navy ships block the entrance to the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Russian Navy ships block the entrance to the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 29
<p>A service man, believed to be a Russian soldier, lifts the canopy at the back of a military truck near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A service man, believed to be a Russian soldier, lifts the canopy at the back of a military truck near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A service man, believed to be a Russian soldier, lifts the canopy at the back of a military truck near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
8 / 29
<p>A Russian soldier stands guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian soldier stands guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Russian soldier stands guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 29
<p>A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 29
<p>Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 29
<p>A Russian serviceman stands guard behind a wall on which the Ukrainian national flag is painted at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. The sign on the wall reads, "State symbols of Ukraine". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Russian serviceman stands guard behind a wall on which the Ukrainian national flag is painted at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. The sign on the wall reads, "State symbols of Ukraine". REUTERS/Vasily...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Russian serviceman stands guard behind a wall on which the Ukrainian national flag is painted at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. The sign on the wall reads, "State symbols of Ukraine". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
12 / 29
<p>Russian military armored personnel carriers drive on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Russian military armored personnel carriers drive on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Russian military armored personnel carriers drive on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 29
<p>Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 29
<p>A Russian navy ship enters the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian navy ship enters the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Russian navy ship enters the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 29
<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kerch, March 3, 2014. The writing reads: "Port Crimea". REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kerch, March 3, 2014. The writing reads: "Port Crimea". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kerch, March 3, 2014. The writing reads: "Port Crimea". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
16 / 29
<p>An armed serviceman tries to climb a Russian army vehicle outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An armed serviceman tries to climb a Russian army vehicle outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

An armed serviceman tries to climb a Russian army vehicle outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 29
<p>A Russian military helicopter flies near Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian military helicopter flies near Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Russian military helicopter flies near Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
18 / 29
<p>A Russian serviceman is seen on a vehicle behind pro-Russian activists at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Russian serviceman is seen on a vehicle behind pro-Russian activists at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Russian serviceman is seen on a vehicle behind pro-Russian activists at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
19 / 29
<p>A Russian soldier looks through the sights of his weapon as Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian soldier looks through the sights of his weapon as Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Russian soldier looks through the sights of his weapon as Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
20 / 29
<p>Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
21 / 29
<p>A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
22 / 29
<p>A Russian military armored personnel carrier drives on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian military armored personnel carrier drives on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Russian military armored personnel carrier drives on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
23 / 29
<p>Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
24 / 29
<p>A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
25 / 29
<p>A Ukrainian woman walks past military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian woman walks past military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Ukrainian woman walks past military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
26 / 29
<p>An armed man stands near a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed man stands near a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

An armed man stands near a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
27 / 29
<p>A Russian serviceman stands on duty near a map of the Crimea region near the city of Kerch, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A Russian serviceman stands on duty near a map of the Crimea region near the city of Kerch, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A Russian serviceman stands on duty near a map of the Crimea region near the city of Kerch, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
28 / 29
<p>A military personnel member, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A military personnel member, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A military personnel member, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Hope for a green China

Hope for a green China

Next Slideshows

Hope for a green China

Hope for a green China

Facing public outrage over increasing pollution, China looks to cleaner alternatives to meet its energy needs.

05 Mar 2014
The world's richest billionaires

The world's richest billionaires

Bill Gates returns to the top of the Forbes list.

04 Mar 2014
Frozen Niagara Falls

Frozen Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls partially freezes again.

04 Mar 2014
Oscar red carpet

Oscar red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Oscars.

03 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures