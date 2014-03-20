Edition:
Russian forces in Crimea

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian soldier looks at armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A man believed to be a Russian serviceman walks as he carries two rocket-propelled grenade launchers while he and his comrades change shifts, near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be a Russian servicemen, walk as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be a Russian servicemen, walk as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard at the gate of a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, after taking control of parts of the base, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry bags and a computer while leaving a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be a Russian serviceman, walk as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be a Russian servicemen, walk as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be a Russian servicemen, walk past a horse as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be a Russian servicemen, walk as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard after taking control of a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A Ukrainian servicewoman carries her uniforms while leaving a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, gather at a tire assembling shop outside the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman smokes while standing behind the gate of his military base, as an armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, stand guard outside a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

