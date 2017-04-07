Edition:
Russian forces in Syria

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
1 / 20
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
2 / 20
A Russian soldier walks to a military vehicle in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier walks to a military vehicle in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
A Russian soldier walks to a military vehicle in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
3 / 20
Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
4 / 20
Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
5 / 20
Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, August 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, August 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, August 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
6 / 20
Rebel fighters stand in line past Russian soldiers as they wait to evacuate the besieged Waer district in the city of Homs, after an agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, March 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Rebel fighters stand in line past Russian soldiers as they wait to evacuate the besieged Waer district in the city of Homs, after an agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, March 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Rebel fighters stand in line past Russian soldiers as they wait to evacuate the besieged Waer district in the city of Homs, after an agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, March 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
7 / 20
A Russian soldier inspects the damage at a Russian military field hospital after it was shelled by what the Russian Defense Ministry said were Syrian rebels in Aleppo, December 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A Russian soldier inspects the damage at a Russian military field hospital after it was shelled by what the Russian Defense Ministry said were Syrian rebels in Aleppo, December 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A Russian soldier inspects the damage at a Russian military field hospital after it was shelled by what the Russian Defense Ministry said were Syrian rebels in Aleppo, December 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
8 / 20
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
9 / 20
Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base, June 2016. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry

Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base, June 2016. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base, June 2016. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry
10 / 20
A man looks towards a Russian helicopter as it flies over ruins in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man looks towards a Russian helicopter as it flies over ruins in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A man looks towards a Russian helicopter as it flies over ruins in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
11 / 20
A Russian soldier stands near a bus carrying people who came back to inspect their homes in government controlled the Hanono housing district in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier stands near a bus carrying people who came back to inspect their homes in government controlled the Hanono housing district in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
A Russian soldier stands near a bus carrying people who came back to inspect their homes in government controlled the Hanono housing district in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
12 / 20
Russian soldiers stand near food aid being distributed to Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, in the government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, November 2016. The text on the bag, showing Syrian and Russian national flags, reads in Arabic: "Russia is with you". REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers stand near food aid being distributed to Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, in the government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, November 2016. The text on the bag, showing Syrian and Russian national flags, reads in Arabic:...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Russian soldiers stand near food aid being distributed to Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, in the government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, November 2016. The text on the bag, showing Syrian and Russian national flags, reads in Arabic: "Russia is with you". REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
13 / 20
Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
14 / 20
A Russian soldier drives a military vehicle in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier drives a military vehicle in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
A Russian soldier drives a military vehicle in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
15 / 20
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
16 / 20
Residents look at Russian vehicles in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Residents look at Russian vehicles in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Residents look at Russian vehicles in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
17 / 20
A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet takes off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, October 2015. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defense

A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet takes off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, October 2015. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defense

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet takes off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, October 2015. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defense
18 / 20
Russian soldiers gather as rebel fighters and their families evacuate the besieged Waer district in Homs, March 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers gather as rebel fighters and their families evacuate the besieged Waer district in Homs, March 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Russian soldiers gather as rebel fighters and their families evacuate the besieged Waer district in Homs, March 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
19 / 20
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
20 / 20
