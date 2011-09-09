Edition:
Russian plane crash

Friday, September 09, 2011

Belarussian hockey players from Dinamo Minsk attend a commemorative event at the Minsk-Arena sports complex in Minsk, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, September 09, 2011

A woman reacts as she holds a portrait of Daniil Sobchenko, a member of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Russian ice hockey team Lokomotiv, during a commemorative event at the Minsk-Arena sports complex in Minsk, Belarus, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, September 09, 2011

A fan of Russian ice hockey team Lokomotiv carries debris he found near the site of a plane crash outside the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Friday, September 09, 2011

A fan of Lokomotiv ice hockey team grieves near the ice hockey arena in Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Friday, September 09, 2011

A woman places a stalk of rose on the ground in the village of Tunoshna where a Yak-42 aircraft crashed outside Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, September 09, 2011

Rescue divers work next to the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Friday, September 09, 2011

Rescue specialists work at the site of a plane crash near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Friday, September 09, 2011

People light candles to commemorate the victims of a plane crash near the ice hockey arena in Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, September 09, 2011

A photograph taken with a mobile phone shows emergency workers searching the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrei Gorshkov

Friday, September 09, 2011

The Lokomotive Yaroslavl hockey team of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) posing for a team photo in August. The plane was carrying the team to a season-opening match. REUTERS/Agentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Alexander Kalyanin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Alexander Vasyunov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Alexander Romanovsky of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Alexander Vyukhin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Girls light candles in memory of victims of a plane crash, in downtown Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, September 09, 2011

People light candles in memory of victims of a plane crash during a service in cathedral in Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, September 09, 2011

Men light candles in memory of victims of a plane crash, in downtown Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, September 09, 2011

Rescue specialists lift the wreckage of a plane which crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Friday, September 09, 2011

Andrey Kiryukhin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Daniil Sobchenko of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Gennady Churilov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Ivan Krasnov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Ivan Tkachenko of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Players of Salavat Yulaev Ufa (R) and Atlant, from the Moscow region, observe a minute of silence during their stopped opening match in Ufa, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

People light candles to commemorate the victims of a plane crash near the ice hockey arena in Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. The poster reads: "Forever with us". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, September 09, 2011

Emergency workers search the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 09, 2011

Fans shout slogans as they march through a city commemorating the victims of a plane crash, in downtown Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, September 09, 2011

Jan Marek of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Karel Rachunek of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Karlis Skrastins of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Josef Vasicek of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Marat Kalimullin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

Maxim Shuvalov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

Friday, September 09, 2011

People bring flowers to the site of a plane crash near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Korolyov

Friday, September 09, 2011

Young women light candles to commemorate the victims of a plane crash near ice hockey arena in Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

