Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Military investigators from Russia stand near the debris of a Russian airliner at the site of its crash at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. An Airbus A321, operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia under the brand name Metrojet, crashed on Saturday shortly after taking off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on its way to St. Petersburg, killing all 224 people on board. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

