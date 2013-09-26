Russian war games
Vessels are seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26,...more
Vessels are seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Servicemen take part in the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26,...more
Servicemen take part in the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Servicemen parachute above a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. Military groups from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan took part in joint military exercises as...more
Servicemen parachute above a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. Military groups from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan took part in joint military exercises as part of "interaction-2013". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Russian "TOS-1 Buratino" multiple rocket launcher fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin more
A Russian "TOS-1 Buratino" multiple rocket launcher fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A military vessel is seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region,...more
A military vessel is seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A soldier sets off a drone at a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A soldier sets off a drone at a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters release flares as they perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin more
Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters release flares as they perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin watches the closing stage of the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013) at the Gozhsky firing range in Grodno, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin watches the closing stage of the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013) at the Gozhsky firing range in Grodno, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
MI-24 helicopters fly away from a flare above a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
MI-24 helicopters fly away from a flare above a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Vessels are seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26,...more
Vessels are seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A Russian "TOS-1 Buratino" multiple rocket launcher fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin more
A Russian "TOS-1 Buratino" multiple rocket launcher fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Servicemen get off a MI-8 helicopter at a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Servicemen get off a MI-8 helicopter at a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Spectators watch a T-90MS tank (L, front) and a Sprut self-propelled tank destroyer (3rd L) during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September...more
Spectators watch a T-90MS tank (L, front) and a Sprut self-propelled tank destroyer (3rd L) during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Russian T-90S tank fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Russian T-90S tank fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
The Syrian Front
Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.
Anti-fascist protests in Greece
Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally after the fatal stabbing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right Golden Dawn party..
America wins America's Cup
Oracle Team USA comes from behind to win the America's Cup.
Nairobi mall massacre
Militant gunmen storm a shopping mall in Kenya.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.