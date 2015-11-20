Russia's bombing campaign in Syria
A still image taken from video footage shows Russian navy ships launching cruise missiles at targets in Syria, in the Caspian sea. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A Russian ground crew member writes the words "For Paris" on a bomb on a Russian military jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A still image taken from video footage shows a Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. Image released November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout...more
A Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducts an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow,...more
Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bombers conduct an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
People inspect a site hit by what residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Darat Izza in the province of Aleppo, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei...more
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage...more
A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen inside the remains of a cluster munition that activists say was fired by the Russian air force on Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Russian ground staff members load a long-range bomber with weapons at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. Frame grab taken from a footage released November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man comforts a woman whose relatives were killed at a site hit by what activists claim were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Maasran town in the southern part of Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei...more
Pilots of the Russian air force salute near a military jet before a sortie at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Smoke rises after what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Military jets of the Russian air force during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A military jet of the Russian air force taking off at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Next Slideshows
Blocked at the border
Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning...
On the APEC sidelines
Snapshots from the APEC Summit in Manila.
Life and death in Damascus
Scenes from the deadly streets of the Syrian capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.