Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 1, 2015 | 9:40pm GMT

Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
1 / 25
A Russian military engineer uncovers ammunition of a Su-34 fighter bomber at Hmeymim airbase in Syria, in a frame grab taken from footage November 30, 2015. Russian Su-34 fighter bombers flew in Syria for the first time with air-to-air missiles for self-defence on Monday, a Russian air force official told Russian news agencies, less than a week after a Turkish F-16 shot down a Russian jet. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

A Russian military engineer uncovers ammunition of a Su-34 fighter bomber at Hmeymim airbase in Syria, in a frame grab taken from footage November 30, 2015. Russian Su-34 fighter bombers flew in Syria for the first time with air-to-air missiles for...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A Russian military engineer uncovers ammunition of a Su-34 fighter bomber at Hmeymim airbase in Syria, in a frame grab taken from footage November 30, 2015. Russian Su-34 fighter bombers flew in Syria for the first time with air-to-air missiles for self-defence on Monday, a Russian air force official told Russian news agencies, less than a week after a Turkish F-16 shot down a Russian jet. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 25
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
3 / 25
A general view shows damaged trucks after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A general view shows damaged trucks after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, November 28, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
A general view shows damaged trucks after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
4 / 25
People mourn over bodies of people, who died during what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a busy market place in the town of Ariha, during their funeral in Idlib province, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People mourn over bodies of people, who died during what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a busy market place in the town of Ariha, during their funeral in Idlib province, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
People mourn over bodies of people, who died during what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a busy market place in the town of Ariha, during their funeral in Idlib province, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
5 / 25
A Russian S-400 defense missile system drives out of a cargo plane at Hmeymim airbase in Syria. Russia sent the advanced missile system to Syria to protect its jets operating there and pledged its air force would keep flying missions near Turkish air space, sounding a defiant note after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

A Russian S-400 defense missile system drives out of a cargo plane at Hmeymim airbase in Syria. Russia sent the advanced missile system to Syria to protect its jets operating there and pledged its air force would keep flying missions near Turkish air...more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A Russian S-400 defense missile system drives out of a cargo plane at Hmeymim airbase in Syria. Russia sent the advanced missile system to Syria to protect its jets operating there and pledged its air force would keep flying missions near Turkish air space, sounding a defiant note after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
6 / 25
Honor guards carry a coffin with the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the SU-24 jet downed by Turkey, during a ceremony at the Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky

Honor guards carry a coffin with the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the SU-24 jet downed by Turkey, during a ceremony at the Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Honor guards carry a coffin with the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the SU-24 jet downed by Turkey, during a ceremony at the Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky
Close
7 / 25
A man inspects the damage after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man inspects the damage after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
A man inspects the damage after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
8 / 25
A Russian S-400 defense missile system deployed at Hmeymim airbase in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

A Russian S-400 defense missile system deployed at Hmeymim airbase in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A Russian S-400 defense missile system deployed at Hmeymim airbase in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
9 / 25
A still image taken from video footage shows Russian navy ships launching cruise missiles at targets in Syria, in the Caspian sea. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

A still image taken from video footage shows Russian navy ships launching cruise missiles at targets in Syria, in the Caspian sea. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A still image taken from video footage shows Russian navy ships launching cruise missiles at targets in Syria, in the Caspian sea. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
10 / 25
A Russian ground crew member writes the words "For Paris" on a bomb on a Russian military jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

A Russian ground crew member writes the words "For Paris" on a bomb on a Russian military jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A Russian ground crew member writes the words "For Paris" on a bomb on a Russian military jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
11 / 25
A still image taken from video footage shows a Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. Image released November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

A still image taken from video footage shows a Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. Image released November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A still image taken from video footage shows a Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. Image released November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 25
A Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducts an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

A Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducts an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducts an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 25
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin
Close
14 / 25
Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bombers conduct an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bombers conduct an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bombers conduct an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 25
People inspect a site hit by what residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Darat Izza in the province of Aleppo, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People inspect a site hit by what residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Darat Izza in the province of Aleppo, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People inspect a site hit by what residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Darat Izza in the province of Aleppo, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
16 / 25
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin
Close
17 / 25
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
Close
18 / 25
A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 25
Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen inside the remains of a cluster munition that activists say was fired by the Russian air force on Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen inside the remains of a cluster munition that activists say was fired by the Russian air force on Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen inside the remains of a cluster munition that activists say was fired by the Russian air force on Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 25
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
21 / 25
Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
22 / 25
A man comforts a woman whose relatives were killed at a site hit by what activists claim were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Maasran town in the southern part of Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man comforts a woman whose relatives were killed at a site hit by what activists claim were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Maasran town in the southern part of Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A man comforts a woman whose relatives were killed at a site hit by what activists claim were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Maasran town in the southern part of Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
23 / 25
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
24 / 25
Smoke rises after what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Smoke rises after what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Smoke rises after what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Prison swap with Nusra Front

Prison swap with Nusra Front

Next Slideshows

Prison swap with Nusra Front

Prison swap with Nusra Front

Al Qaeda's Syrian wing freed 16 Lebanese soldiers and policemen in exchange for jailed Islamists including the ex-wife of Islamic State's leader.

01 Dec 2015
Post-Ferguson era

Post-Ferguson era

Rallies against police violence since the shooting of Michael Brown last year.

01 Dec 2015
Paris climate summit

Paris climate summit

World leaders launched an ambitious attempt to hold back rising temperatures, with the United States and China leading calls for the climate summit in Paris to...

01 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Spectacular photos of the environment and natural disasters this year.

30 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures