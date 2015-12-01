Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

A Russian military engineer uncovers ammunition of a Su-34 fighter bomber at Hmeymim airbase in Syria, in a frame grab taken from footage November 30, 2015. Russian Su-34 fighter bombers flew in Syria for the first time with air-to-air missiles for...more

A Russian military engineer uncovers ammunition of a Su-34 fighter bomber at Hmeymim airbase in Syria, in a frame grab taken from footage November 30, 2015. Russian Su-34 fighter bombers flew in Syria for the first time with air-to-air missiles for self-defence on Monday, a Russian air force official told Russian news agencies, less than a week after a Turkish F-16 shot down a Russian jet. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

